Lakers Rumors: LA Has Interest in Trading for Knicks Forward Cam Reddish

By Eric Eulau
 3 days ago

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Lakers have explored trade scenarios for Knicks forward Cam Reddish.

Lakers fans were treated to a fresh round of LA trade rumors on Friday thanks to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The NBA insider reported that the Lakers had discussions about an intriguing three-team trade with the Jazz and Knicks that would've sent Russell Westbrook to Utah, with the Lakers potentially receiving a cadre of players such as Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, and Bojan Bogdanovic.

That wasn't the only nugget that Scotto had in his rumor mill breakdown. He also reported that the Lakers have some level of interest in acquiring Knicks forward Cam Reddish in a multi-team deal.

"The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks and Raptors at the time."

The 6'8" forward was drafted 10th overall in the 2019 draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He's averaged 10.5 points per game across his first three seasons,

Reddish landed in New York as part of an Atlanta-New York deal that included Kevin Knox this past January.

The former Duke wing hasn't quite panned out thus far in his career, but his size, and 7'1" wingspan are still something that have NBA scouts believing that better times are ahead for the young forward.

The Lakers could always use more versatile wing defenders, and Reddish's wingspan, speed, and athleticism could play up in new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham's defensive system.

