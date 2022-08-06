Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for criminal mischief
Fremont police were dispatched at 2:52 Friday afternoon to the 500 block of North Main Street in reference to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. Officers were informed that an individual threw rocks at a vehicle causing damage. Upon arrival, officers had contact with victims who provided a description of the individual.
KETV.com
Sarpy County business owner arrested, charged with dealing marijuana to police informant
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County business owner faces felony drug charges after dealing marijuana to a police informant. Siefken Contracting owner Ryan Siefken was arrested Monday on a warrant. The Deputy Sarpy County Attorney said Siefken faces two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at or near his Shadow Lake home, first on July 6 and again on Aug. 1.
Investigators investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
WOWT
Omaha man charged for arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five arrests and multiple theft incidents on Mills County Sheriff’s report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Four people from Omaha are charged with OWI while one person from Glenwood was arrested on a warrant. Arrested for OWI 1st Offense are 25-year-old Cody Ray Cloyd, 23-year-old Ariana Rose Dibernardo, 21-year-old Alan Giovanni Villalobos Madera, and 21-year-old Christian Joevany Perez Chavez.
iheart.com
Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation
(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County man sentenced for drug offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a 2021 drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa reports 50-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced to 84 months in prison Friday for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine. Campos is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.
WOWT
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings. Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman...
KETV.com
Body found near Omaha's Benson Golf Course; police investigating incident
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was found dead near Benson Golf Course in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue for reports of a body in a creek. Authorities confirmed that a passerby found...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies recover stolen items after owner finds them for sale online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen trailer and scaffolding were recovered thanks to a listing on social media. On Wednesday, a flatbed utility trailer, metal scaffolding and building materials were stolen from a home near 14th Street and Wittstruck Road, which is southwest of Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Deontae Rush murder trial delayed due to COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, has been delayed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. According to the court, several other people involved in the trial also tested positive for the virus, including officers and witnesses. The court is expected to reconvene on Friday.
WOWT
Fremont man arrested after fleeing Kansas authorities
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man was taken into custody in Richardson County, Neb., near the Kansas border, after authorities said he failed to pull over after then initiated a traffic stop. Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, was booked on traffic and drug charges following a chase...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. Jordan Humphrey, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.
OPD investigating Monday morning, non-lethal shooting
The Omaha Police Department sent out a news release about a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
Page County Man arrested on Multiple Warrants
(Clarinda) A Page County man is booked into jail on numerous warrants. The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda on Saturday and held him in the Page County Jail on warrants for 1st-degree harassment, 3rd-degree harassment, and failure to appear. Authorities set Martin’s bond at $2,600.00.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun amnesty day
In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.
Comments / 1