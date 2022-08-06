ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for criminal mischief

Fremont police were dispatched at 2:52 Friday afternoon to the 500 block of North Main Street in reference to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. Officers were informed that an individual threw rocks at a vehicle causing damage. Upon arrival, officers had contact with victims who provided a description of the individual.
KETV.com

Sarpy County business owner arrested, charged with dealing marijuana to police informant

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County business owner faces felony drug charges after dealing marijuana to a police informant. Siefken Contracting owner Ryan Siefken was arrested Monday on a warrant. The Deputy Sarpy County Attorney said Siefken faces two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at or near his Shadow Lake home, first on July 6 and again on Aug. 1.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha man charged for arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation

(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County man sentenced for drug offense

(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a 2021 drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa reports 50-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced to 84 months in prison Friday for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine. Campos is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings. Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman...
WOWT

Deontae Rush murder trial delayed due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, has been delayed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. According to the court, several other people involved in the trial also tested positive for the virus, including officers and witnesses. The court is expected to reconvene on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fremont man arrested after fleeing Kansas authorities

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man was taken into custody in Richardson County, Neb., near the Kansas border, after authorities said he failed to pull over after then initiated a traffic stop. Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, was booked on traffic and drug charges following a chase...
FREMONT, NE
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. Jordan Humphrey, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Page County Man arrested on Multiple Warrants

(Clarinda) A Page County man is booked into jail on numerous warrants. The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda on Saturday and held him in the Page County Jail on warrants for 1st-degree harassment, 3rd-degree harassment, and failure to appear. Authorities set Martin’s bond at $2,600.00.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...

