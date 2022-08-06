Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
This is the 9th week of no fire restrictions in Summit County
For the second week of August, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons does not recommend fire restrictions. According to FitzSimons, monsoonal rains are holding, energy release components continue to stay below the 90th percentile and no one in the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is under a fire restriction.
Summit Daily News
Taking aim: Summit’s 4-H archery program fosters new hobby, helps archery community grow
While growing up, there is sometimes nothing more important than getting involved in something that you are passionate about. Whether it be a team sport, activity or game, adolescents can oftentimes learn valuable life lessons when they participate in these programs. One such enterprise within Summit County that has worked...
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
Summit Daily News
6-day Breck Epic mountain bike race begins Sunday, Aug. 14
Summit County’s version of the Tour de France, the Breck Epic, will return to the region’s trails from Sunday, Aug. 14, to Friday Aug. 19. Similar to the multistage cycling race that takes place primarily in France, the Breck Epic spans across six days on six separate stages where competitors complete big, backcountry mountain bike loops that range anywhere from 35 to 50 miles long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Tightening up dispersed campsites, bear scares, local drought might end soon
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage. Recently there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: A hotel lover
In the panoply of once-popular songs, there are some famously misunderstood lyrics. Creedence Clearwater Revival sang “There’s a bad moon on the rise,” which sounds a lot like, “There’s a bathroom on the right.” Jimi Hendrix sang, “Excuse me while I kiss the sky,” which sounds a lot like, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.” And, Chicago sang, “No Tell Lover,” which sounds a lot like, “Hotel Lover.” Younger readers can search these songs on Spotify.
Summit Daily News
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
Tech Times
Car Parking at Denver Airport
Parking at Denver International Airport is easy and affordable, with more than 40,000 onsite parking spaces. The parking facilities are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Airport has two multi-level garages on the east and west sides of the Jeppesen terminal. The garages offer the closest and most convenient parking options with hourly and daily rates. Parking in the garage costs just three dollars per hour or $24 a day maximum. The garages also have short-term and valet parking services. Short-term parking is located on the arrivals level on the east and west sides just outside of the terminal doors. This option is ideal if one can park and enter the facility to pick up or drop off passengers. Short-term parking costs four dollars an hour, no daily maximum. This location is not intended for overnight parking valet parking is also located on the arrivals level of the east and west garages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Cars drive through flooded streets in Commerce City
A monsoon surge moved into Colorado over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.
Search for missing man shuts down park in Colorado
Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man. According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search. "No access from...
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Postino opens newest Colorado location
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
cpr.org
Colorado weather: I-70 reopen in Denver, more storms forecast for Southern Colorado Monday
The Denver Fire Department rescued at least 19 people from flooded roadways Sunday evening after a storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain on parts of the city in a matter of minutes. A stretch of I-70 in northeast Denver closed for several hours after water pooled in a...
milehighcre.com
128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada
Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge passes first reading of short-term rental regulations
After 10 months of research and discussion about how to handle short-term rentals in the town of Breckenridge, council members unanimously approved the first readings of two bills that creates a map that is intended to keep more short-term rental units in tourism areas rather than neighborhoods. Dozens of property...
Summit Daily News
No fish tale: The eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
MONARCH LAKE — Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. The story started on May 23, nearly two and a half...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Show up to Breckenridge Town Council and oppose short-term rental caps
There is a Breckenridge Town Council meeting Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall where our Marxist Town Council will vote on an ordinance to mandate short-term rental caps in zones within the town of Breckenridge. Please be there to voice your opposition to this government takings and this arbitrary infringement of individual property ownership rights.
Colorado Daily
Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont
People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
Comments / 0