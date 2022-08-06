ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

This is the 9th week of no fire restrictions in Summit County

For the second week of August, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons does not recommend fire restrictions. According to FitzSimons, monsoonal rains are holding, energy release components continue to stay below the 90th percentile and no one in the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is under a fire restriction.
6-day Breck Epic mountain bike race begins Sunday, Aug. 14

Summit County’s version of the Tour de France, the Breck Epic, will return to the region’s trails from Sunday, Aug. 14, to Friday Aug. 19. Similar to the multistage cycling race that takes place primarily in France, the Breck Epic spans across six days on six separate stages where competitors complete big, backcountry mountain bike loops that range anywhere from 35 to 50 miles long.
Opinion | Bruce Butler: A hotel lover

In the panoply of once-popular songs, there are some famously misunderstood lyrics. Creedence Clearwater Revival sang “There’s a bad moon on the rise,” which sounds a lot like, “There’s a bathroom on the right.” Jimi Hendrix sang, “Excuse me while I kiss the sky,” which sounds a lot like, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.” And, Chicago sang, “No Tell Lover,” which sounds a lot like, “Hotel Lover.” Younger readers can search these songs on Spotify.
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
Car Parking at Denver Airport

Parking at Denver International Airport is easy and affordable, with more than 40,000 onsite parking spaces. The parking facilities are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Airport has two multi-level garages on the east and west sides of the Jeppesen terminal. The garages offer the closest and most convenient parking options with hourly and daily rates. Parking in the garage costs just three dollars per hour or $24 a day maximum. The garages also have short-term and valet parking services. Short-term parking is located on the arrivals level on the east and west sides just outside of the terminal doors. This option is ideal if one can park and enter the facility to pick up or drop off passengers. Short-term parking costs four dollars an hour, no daily maximum. This location is not intended for overnight parking valet parking is also located on the arrivals level of the east and west garages.
Postino opens newest Colorado location

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada

Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
Breckenridge passes first reading of short-term rental regulations

After 10 months of research and discussion about how to handle short-term rentals in the town of Breckenridge, council members unanimously approved the first readings of two bills that creates a map that is intended to keep more short-term rental units in tourism areas rather than neighborhoods. Dozens of property...
Colorado Daily

Hundreds gather for 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont

People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season Saturday morning. Starting at 10 a.m., over 50 entries including, floats, marching bands, dance groups, car clubs and more lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they marched down Main Street before circling around to Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday morning fun.
