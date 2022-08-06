Parking at Denver International Airport is easy and affordable, with more than 40,000 onsite parking spaces. The parking facilities are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Airport has two multi-level garages on the east and west sides of the Jeppesen terminal. The garages offer the closest and most convenient parking options with hourly and daily rates. Parking in the garage costs just three dollars per hour or $24 a day maximum. The garages also have short-term and valet parking services. Short-term parking is located on the arrivals level on the east and west sides just outside of the terminal doors. This option is ideal if one can park and enter the facility to pick up or drop off passengers. Short-term parking costs four dollars an hour, no daily maximum. This location is not intended for overnight parking valet parking is also located on the arrivals level of the east and west garages.

