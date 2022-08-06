Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Thirteen residents are displaced by fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino
Thirteen residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. No firefighters or residents were injured during the incident, which took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Firefighters...
paininthepass.info
Brush Fire Breaks Out In The Buttom Of The Cajon Pass Monday Morning
DEVORE, CA, (Pain In The Pass) >> A brush fire that broke out in the Cajon Pass Monday morning has burned about 2 acres, threatening nearby homes. The fire dubbed the Devore Fire was reported at about 10:52am Monday, August 8, 2022. Located on northbound Interstate 215 at the I-15 split between the truck bypass . US Forest Service, CAL Fire, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were quickly on scene. The fire had consumed about 2 acres. At one point the fire could have potential for 100 acres and threating homes.
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
onscene.tv
Palm Tree Fire Spreads to Multiple Cars and Threatens Home | Highgrove
08.04.2022 | 10:00 PM | HIGHGROVE – On August 4th, 2022, at about 10:00 PM, Riverside County Fire responded to a reported palm tree fire that had spread to multiple vehicles and threatened a home. Neighbors can be seen using water hoses to try to save the home. Firefighters quickly contained the fire before it could spread to the home. Multiple cars were burned in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Two-vehicle accident at Ranchero and Mariposa Roads in Hesperia on Tuesday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday afternoon in Hesperia. It happened at about 12:43 pm, on August 9, 2022, at the intersection of Mariposa and Ranchero Roads, near the I-15 freeway. The crash involved a gray 2012 Dodge Journey and a white 2021 Honda Civic.
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in front of VVC in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning. The crash was reported at 3:46 a.m. on August 9, 2022, along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road, just west of Jacaranda Avenue, in front of Victor Valley College. When First...
onscene.tv
40 Adults, 30 Children Displaced by Third-Alarm Fire | Moreno Valley
08.03.2022 | 6:54 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to multiple calls of an apartment complex on fire. When they arrived there were large flames and smoke coming through the roof of a 2 story apartment complex. A 2nd alarm was quickly called. There were...
25-Year-Old Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Victorville (Victorville, CA)
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon. According to the Police, the incident occurred on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
paininthepass.info
Motorcycle Crash On Highway 138 Monday Morning
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male motorcyclist injured in an accident on Highway 138 Monday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident. The vehicles involved in the crash was a gray pick up truck with a cargo bed and a motorcycle unknown make from the CHP traffic log. The crash was reported about 9:35am, Monday August 8, 2022. Located on eastbound Highway 138 near Interstate 15.
Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail
Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Drivers Hurt in Rear-End Crash on Amargosa Road [Victorville, CA]
The incident occurred on July 28th, at around 4:10 a.m., near the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Amargosa Road. According to reports, a silver Kia Forte rear-ended a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV. The force of the impact injured both of the drivers. Responding officers arrived shortly after and started...
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
vvng.com
25-year-old killed after a fiery head-on crash in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old man was killed after a head-on multi-vehicle crash with fire Sunday afternoon in Victorville. It happened on August 7, 2022, just before 5:00 pm, on Air Expressway Boulevard and Nevada Avenue. The four vehicles involved were a 2007 Toyota Corolla, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2013 Kia Soul, and a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta,
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Bicycle Accident on State Route 39 [Azusa, CA]
AZUSA, CA (August 8, 2022) – Late Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead following a bicycle accident on State Route 39. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m., near mile marker 24.19 on July 28th. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports...
zachnews.net
News Update: San Bernardino County, CA: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and repair washouts from storms.
Source: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Information) Pictures: National Park Service and Mojave National Preserve (Courtesy) San Bernardino County, California: Multiple roads in the Mojave National Preserve remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and repair washouts from storms. Last week, debris and washouts have affected access...
paininthepass.info
Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 138 Sunday Afternoon
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two people injured after a two-pickup truck accident in Phelan Sunday afternoon when a witness said a truck veered into oncoming traffic. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a sliver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Highway 138 at Eaglestone Lane just before Hess Road. The crash was reported at about 3:27pm Sunday August 7, 2022.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday, as detectives continued their investigation into the death. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley
Gas prices continue to fall across Riverside County. Prices have dropped for the last 35 consecutive days, and have reached the lowest they've been since March 7. There are a handful of spots around the Coachella Valley where drivers can fill up for under $5 per gallon. Use News Channel 3's Gas Gauge to track The post Gas prices are dropping – here’s where to pump the cheapest gas in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Saldana, James Darnell Killed in 2-Car Crash on Ramsey Street [Banning, CA]
Two Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 10. The incident occurred around 8:37 p.m., near the on-ramp to Interstate 10. Under unknown circumstances, two vehicles collided in the area. As a result of the crash, firefighters on the scene had to use hydraulic tools to rescue victims who were trapped in the wreckage.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena
Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect.
