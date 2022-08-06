ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Admitted fatal DWI driver captured after being on run since February

By Jordan Michael
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwiAM_0h7aliip00

RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) — Andrew Gibson, a drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.

The same source said that Gibson was taken into custody Saturday morning around 6 am in the town of East Nassau in Rensselaer County after deputies responded to a call over an alleged domestic incident there. The source says Gibson initially ran into a wooded area, but then allegedly turned around and approached the officers, and that’s when a female deputy is said to have used a stun gun on Gibson.

The source says Gibson pulled out the prongs of the stun gun and was then stunned a second time by another deputy on the scene before being taken into custody.

Andrew Gibson was a no-show for his February 1 sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide and two counts of bodily injury for a 2021 DWI crash on Route 401 in Westerlo that injured several people and claimed the life of Lisa Sperry, a devoted wife and mother of three boys.

Lisa’s loved ones had all gathered at the Albany County Courthouse expecting Gibson’s sentencing for up to 25 years behind bars. The judge issued a bench warrant and the investigation to find the fleeing Gibson began.

New York State Police searching for missing kayaker

In the weeks that followed, Sperry’s sister, Laura Ingleston, made numerous pleas for the public’s assistance to help police locate the man who admitted to the crash that killed Lisa.

Prior to being a no-show at sentencing, Gibson was free after posting a hefty $160,000 bond.

Andrew Gibson is being arraigned Saturday at Schodack Justice Court on a bail jumping charge and then sentenced on the original charges involving the fatal crash sometime in the near future.

Stay tuned to News10 for updates on Gibson’s arrangement.

