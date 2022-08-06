It was a bit of a mixed bag, in terms of results, for the West Virginia special teams unit in 2021. The Mountaineers were a top-20 team in the country last season in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 25 yards per kick return. They also ranked in the top third of the country in defending punt returns, yielding less than seven yards per return on punts.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO