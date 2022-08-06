Read full article on original website
Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs
WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
Neal Brown on special teams: “We got to be better at it”
It was a bit of a mixed bag, in terms of results, for the West Virginia special teams unit in 2021. The Mountaineers were a top-20 team in the country last season in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 25 yards per kick return. They also ranked in the top third of the country in defending punt returns, yielding less than seven yards per return on punts.
