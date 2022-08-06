ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Clermont 0-5 PSG: Lionel Messi nets a sensational overhead kick as Christophe Galtier's men RUN RIOT in Ligue 1 season opener after first-half strikes by Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos

By Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lionel Messi scored a sensational bicycle-kick goal as Paris St Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday.

Messi netted a brace to go with goals from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos as they followed up last weekend's 4-0 Trophee des Champions victory over Nantes with another easy win.

It took only nine minutes for them to get in front as Messi brilliantly flicked the ball into the path of Neymar, who finished an excellent move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uj5u8_0h7alSY500
Brazil star Neymar (above) fired PSG ahead after only nine minutes on Saturday night

Hakimi scored midway through the first half from a lightening counter-attack, before Marquinhos headed Neymar's free-kick into the net.

Neymar then provided a fourth for Messi, before the Argentine forward capped off an excellent performance with a stunning goal, chesting a pass from Leandro Paredes and providing a bicycle-kick finish.

Earlier, Monaco won 2-1 at Racing Strasbourg after the home side had a last gasp equaliser ruled out by VAR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlbeA_0h7alSY500
Lionel Messi brilliantly flicked the ball into the path of Neymar, who fired home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgSnJ_0h7alSY500
Messi brilliantly flicked the ball into the path of Neymar, who finished an excellent move

Monaco, who play away in the Champions League preliminary round against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, went 2-0 up through Krepin Diatta and Sofiane Diop before Habib Diallo pulled one back in the 65th minute.

Diallo thought he had another, two minutes into stoppage time, when he headed home but team mate Alexander Djiku was found to be offside as he made the assist and the strike was ruled out to hand Monaco victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgLTL_0h7alSY500
Messi combined with Neymar to score the fourth goal in the 80th minute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUs4I_0h7alSY500
Messi chested a pass from Leandro Paredes and then scored with a bicycle-kick finish

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Habib Diallo
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Sofiane Diop
Person
Alexander Djiku
Person
Leandro Paredes
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Yardbarker

Real Madrid confirm UEFA Super Cup plans

Real Madrid kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a UEFA Cup Final showdown up against Eintracht Frankfurt. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners taking on Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s charges have endured a mixed preseason, with...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nantes#Argentine
ESPN

Man United contact Juventus about Adrien Rabiot - sources

Manchester United have made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources told ESPN. United believe the Serie A side are willing to let Rabiot leave and sources told ESPN the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Morata may help Atlético Madrid complete its attack

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid’s biggest addition to its squad this season may end up being a player who already belonged to the club. Álvaro Morata returned from on loan to Juventus and impressed in the offseason, giving hope to Atlético that he could be the player needed by coach Diego Simeone to complete his attack.
UEFA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS
BBC

Transfer window latest

Rangers have confirmed the dates for their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. The first leg will take place at Ibrox on Tuesday, 16 August with the return in Eindhoven on Wednesday, 24 August. PSV have moved their Eredivisie match with FC Volendam from 20 August to 31 August to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Brobbey adds to Ten Hag misery, Salah & Mane among the goals

As Africa's star players return to action across Europe, ESPN reviews some of the biggest talking points of the weekend -- with familiar faces maintaining high standards, and a new kid on the block attracting longing glances from Old Trafford. Brobbey shows Ten Hag what he's missing. One player who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus warned that target might not change club this summer

Nikola Milenkovic has emerged as one of Juventus’ main transfer targets, and the Serbian has been expected to leave Fiorentina in this transfer window. Juve and several other clubs have an interest in him if you follow the rumour mill closely. However, it seems the defender’s short-term future will...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

530K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy