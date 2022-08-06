ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea star Ben Chilwell jokes he is 'exhausted' after featuring in win over Everton following lengthy spell out with ACL injury... as England defender insists he has 'worked hard' to return and is 'ready' to play for the Blues

By Ash Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell was pleased to be back playing Premier League football following his return from injury in the Blues opening day victory over Everton.

The England defender started his first game since rapturing his cruciate ligament in November - an injury that ruled him out of the rest of last season.

Talking after the win, the 25-year-old joked he was exhausted after completing 65 minutes of the victory at Goodison Park and stated how hard he had worked during pre-season to be ready for the season's kick-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBxMU_0h7alRfM00
Ben Chilwell makes his first Chelsea appearance since rapturing his cruciate last November 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNqZc_0h7alRfM00
It was Abdoulaye Doucoure's foul on Chilwell that saw Chelsea awarded a penalty at Goodison

'I worked hard for a long time to play in the Premier League again. Chilwell said.

'I was just really looking forward to those first minutes again. Glad it was with a win.

'I've had pre-season and a few weeks before, and it's completely different to this. The Premier League is intense. It's one of the toughest places to come. But I'm exhausted!

'We had a conversation yesterday, and I said I was ready. I've been here all of pre-season, I've worked hard all summer, and I'm here for the club.'

Chilwell was involved in Chelsea's winner, too, after the Blues were awarded a penalty following Abdoulaye Doucoure's foul on the defender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441UoZ_0h7alRfM00
Jorginho's penalty was enough to see Chelsea win their opening game 1-0 against Everton 

Jorginho then stepped-up to convert the penalty and give Chelsea all three points, in matched marred by a serious injury to Ben Godfrey after a collision with Kai Havertz.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the result - especially as it ended a run of poor form at Goodison - but admitted they will have to improve.

'We've struggled in the past to get points. A win is a win. We have to play better.

'I could assume that we are not on our highest level. Pre-season was turbulent. The last week of training was very promising. Second half, we had simply not enough movement on the ball. Less movement, more ball losses. In the end, ten minutes extra time, a bit strange, but we hung in, and did what we had to do to keep a clean sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCNkY_0h7alRfM00
Thomas Tuchel was pleased to get the win at Goodison but says his team can play better 

'For us, we win 1-0 from Jorginho. Very classic! We know we have to get better, but a win helps. For the atmosphere and spirit, we have the next step.

'Very happy with 20 minutes from Cucurella. Koulibaly (cramps).

'We can add, but we are open for everything. We can use new energy, fresh legs and fresh input. I think we could use some more input and some more quality.'

