Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa opens new fire rescue station amid booming Sulphur Springs population

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Fla. - Many Tampa firefighters are working even harder to keep up with demand – and are desperate for relief – as Tampa's population continues to expand. City leaders heard the concerns and hopefully delivered some relief with the opening of Tampa Fire Rescue Station No. 25, which officially opened Tuesday to help serve the Sulphur Springs area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lake Wales community honors K-9 Max, killed in line of duty

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Days ago, Lake Wales lost one of their own, K-9 Max, after he was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. Tuesday, Max was memorialized in a ceremony open to the public. Thursday, Max and his handler, Officer Jared Joyner...
LAKE WALES, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
Public Safety
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond

Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
TAMPA, FL

