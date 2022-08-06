Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Deck of playing cards helps shine light on 52 unsolved Florida homicides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida non-profit made a deck of playing cards to help shine light on 52 unsolved homicides in the sunshine state. Ryan Backmann knows the pain of loss, and the agony of waiting for answers. "My dad was murdered in 2009 in Jacksonville, Florida, and his...
Higher reward offered for answers in murder of 61-year-old Tampa man
TAMPA, Fla. — Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay has raised the amount of reward being offered for answers leading to an arrest in a Tampa man's death. In an update Tuesday, the agency says a reward of up to $9,500 is being offered to help solve 61-year-old Richard Martin's murder.
fox13news.com
Tampa opens new fire rescue station amid booming Sulphur Springs population
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Fla. - Many Tampa firefighters are working even harder to keep up with demand – and are desperate for relief – as Tampa's population continues to expand. City leaders heard the concerns and hopefully delivered some relief with the opening of Tampa Fire Rescue Station No. 25, which officially opened Tuesday to help serve the Sulphur Springs area.
fox13news.com
Lake Wales community honors K-9 Max, killed in line of duty
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Days ago, Lake Wales lost one of their own, K-9 Max, after he was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. Tuesday, Max was memorialized in a ceremony open to the public. Thursday, Max and his handler, Officer Jared Joyner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County foster families frustrated with new agency assistance problems
Foster families said they had hoped and prayed for change with the Children's Network of Hillsborough after the state recently ended a long-time contract with the troubled foster care provider, Eckerd Connects.
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
‘Speed and fear’: Deputies arrest suspect in TD Bank robbery
Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing the TD Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough back to school event held for Cuban immigrants with 20,000 expected in classrooms this year
TAMPA, Fla. - A record number of Cubans are leaving their country because of poverty and the political situation there. The Hillsborough County school district is planning for as many as 20,000 Cuban families to come to Tampa. The school district opened a temporary Immigration School Registration and Welcome Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
ospreyobserver.com
“Chill In Riverview” With Mural On The Side Of 7-Eleven At U.S. Hwy. 301 And Big Bend Rd.
Do you live by the area of U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview? If so, drive by the local 7-Eleven on the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Big Bend Road to see a beautiful mural. This mural was made by Vanessa Parra and Juan Pablo Parra, co-principal artists and co-owners of CAPco LLC, and their crew.
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
Deputies find missing Florida man with help of Bluetooth tracking device
A missing Hernando County man was found with the help of a Bluetooth tracking device, the sheriff's office said.
Ruskin teen still missing 1 year after disappearance
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing one year ago on Aug. 8, 2021.
20 people displaced after fire at Pasco County apartment building
Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Missing Person Alert issued for Bradenton woman
Bradenton Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Adult Alert for a woman in Bradenton on Monday evening.
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
Comments / 1