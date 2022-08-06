Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Make Progress in 29th and Cherry Shooting Investigation
Erie police officers say they are making progress as they investigate a shooting incident that injured a teenage boy Sunday night at 29th and Cherry Streets. It happened right outside a duplex home where a young man was murdered last summer. That crime is still unsolved. On Sunday evening, in...
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Serve Search Warrants in Shooting Investigation
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting incident on the west side Sunday night that injured a 16-year-old boy. Officers were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. As many as 20 shots were fired in what police believe was an exchange...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground
The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Seeking Information in Search for Candice Caffas
Pennsylvania State Police are still actively searching for missing endangered person Candace Caffas, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Caffas was last seen July 16 on PA 285 in Conneaut Lake. She was last known to be wearing glasses, purple t-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Troopers are asking...
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Father’s Vehicle; Police Investigating Wire Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police are currently investigating a wire fraud incident that occurred on Thursday, August 4. Police say an unknown actor obtained a known 60-year-old Kennerdell woman’s checking account information and was able to generate a...
erienewsnow.com
High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends Near Frewsburg
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A high-speed vehicle chase in the Jamestown area has come to an end near Frewsburg. Around noon on Tuesday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the Willard Street area on the city’s eastside. The car however...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash
A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Cambridge Springs officer recognized for pulling man from fiery car
A Cambridge Springs patrol officer is being recognized after pulling a man from a fiery car. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo received a call only five minutes into her shift at 10 p.m. on July 16 before being dispatched to a vehicle fire with an entrapment enclosed. Angelo said she arrived to the scene in about […]
Meadville mayor faces charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud
The Mayor of Meadville, Jaime Kinder, is facing charges for allegedly committing welfare fraud in 2019. According to Magisterial Judge Sam Pendolino’s office, Mayor Kinder was charged on August 8. Kinder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 22. The defendant allegedly unlawfully obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to the criminal […]
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
Man with protection order charged with weapons offense in Youngstown
Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.
Comments / 0