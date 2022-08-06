Lima, OH (WLIO) -The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday, August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO