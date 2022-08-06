Read full article on original website
Lima News
Maha Zehery: Why Lima is a great place
Dear Lima Beans, among the years, I have lived — and enjoyed living — in many different big cities worldwide. So when we first moved to Lima, just because of hubby’s job, I confess I wasn’t thrilled at all to move to a Layma, Ohayah. I...
wyso.org
An Ohio State Fair steer sells for record-breaking $225,000
A 16-year-old Auglaize County teen sold her steer for a record-breaking $225,000 at the Ohio State Fair this weekend. The 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sale of Champions Livestock auction bid is the highest ever paid for any animal since the auction began in 1968. There was a gasp...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
Lima News
Lima News
Arrive Alive Tour will be held at Allen County Fair
LIMA — The Safe Community Coalition is hosting the Arrive Alive Tour at the Allen County Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. The tour uses a simulator to give participants an opportunity to drive intoxicated, distracted or drugged. The goal is to bring awareness about the harm of operating a motorized vehicle while impaired. According to a recent release, traffic fatalities increased by 10.9% in 2021. In Allen County, there were seven fatal crashes in 2019 and 23 in 2021. Eight of the 23 involved impaired drivers. Members of the coalition will also be present to speak to the community about safety.
Lima News
Public invited to a listening session, America at 250 (1776-2026)
LIMA — The public is invited to join Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, Londell Smith, and Todd Kleismit for a free listening session to prepare for the upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Folsom Auditorium at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima.
Lima Manor to close by end of year
LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
Lima News
Samaritan House celebrates 35th anniversary
LIMA — The Samaritan House, a local shelter for homeless and/or abused women and children, is celebrating 35 years of serving Lima and the surrounding community and will celebrate with a Giving Campaign kickoff event starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Exhibit Hall at the Lima Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.
Lima News
Lima City Schools helps supply students
The Lima City Schools held its annual back-to-school celebration Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Park. The event included free school supplies, toiletry items, food, games and other activities. The first day of school for Lima City Schools students is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Lima News
Celina Insurance Group named one of Best Employers in Ohio
CELINA — Celina Insurance Group has been named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio by the Best Companies Group in coordination with Crain’s Cleveland Business. The annual statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify and recognize the best places of employment. Celina is one of 47 companies to make the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
hometownstations.com
Lima starts resurfacing project on August 8th
Lima, OH (WLIO) -The City of Lima will start their summer resurfacing projects on Monday, August 8th. Over 15 sections of Lima streets have been selected to get new pavement. The tentative schedule for the project, weather permitting, will run from August 8th to around the 19th. There will be approximately five miles of streets to be milled and repaved. The Shelly Company won the bid for the project which cost just over one million dollars. The Shelly Company will be placing no parking signs on the streets in advance of the work being done.
Lima News
Reminisce: A ‘carnival of robbery:” Remembering the ‘yeggs’ crime wave
LIMA — G.E. Bluem was walking the floors of his department store on a busy Saturday in the spring of 1924 when he came across a man tampering with the lock on a rear door of the store on the northeast corner of Market and Elizabeth streets. The man fled but Bluem was cautious.
Lima News
Police calls
100 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday. 1600 block of South Union Street, Lima — The theft of a motor vehicle was investigated Monday. 1100 block of Simons Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday. 1800 block of North...
Lima News
Central Jam comes to downtown Lima
LIMA — Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon will headline the first Central Jam from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in The Central District (Spring Street at Central Avenue) in downtown Lima. Johnson is an emerging star from Ohio who hit the Top 40 with “Front Seat”...
Lima News
Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group
BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
Payne will seat seek on Lima Muni Court bench
LIMA — Lima Municipal Court Magistrate John Payne has announced his candidacy for a seat on the bench of Lima Municipal Court. Payne said he plans to file the necessary paperwork at the Allen County Board of Elections Office at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Municipal Court judge’s seat currently held by the retiring Judge David Rodabaugh.
Lima News
Drainage Field Day rescheduled
LIMA — Due to recent rain, the Drainage Field Day originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at The Ohio State University Lima campus farm is rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 16. Field demonstrations by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors of America, or OLICA, will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue in an open-house-style format throughout the day until 3 p.m. at the field on the corner of Thayer and Reservoir roads.
Lima News
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival
COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
sent-trib.com
If you’re from Pemberville, you know about snipple beans
LEMOYNE – Purchasing her own snippler made making Snipple Bean Soup a year-round option for Linda Dunmyer. The idea of a snipple beans came from Germany as a method of storage through the winter. Dunmyer is third-generation German but had never heard of snipple beans. “I was in a...
