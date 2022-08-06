ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in around 9 p.m. Police and fire officials are still on scene with the LFR Dive Team as they work to get the vehicle out.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One injured in motorcycle crash near Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Southeast of Slaton on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 3600 and East Hwy. 84 around 10:45 a.m. DPS officials say the driver is in serious condition. There is no...
SLATON, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock woman missing since May 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety. The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
FMX 94.5

Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit

On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD said Sunday morning shooting turned fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim. Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Woman accused of murder, stealing turned deadly, indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Maria Rodriguez, 20, for the July 8 murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril. Rodriguez was arrested July 10. The deadly incident was originally described as a hit-and-run collision. However, police later said it was “an intentional act.”
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood

Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a cut gas line. Lubbock Fire officials also say three occupied homes were evacuated. Residents were not home in the other houses affected by the gas leak. A natural gas line...
LUBBOCK, TX
