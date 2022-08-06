Read full article on original website
fox34.com
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in around 9 p.m. Police and fire officials are still on scene with the LFR Dive Team as they work to get the vehicle out.
KCBD
One injured in motorcycle crash near Slaton
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Southeast of Slaton on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 3600 and East Hwy. 84 around 10:45 a.m. DPS officials say the driver is in serious condition. There is no...
One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
‘Do everything we can’ 12 arrests made in Operation Lubbock Tornado investigation
In total, 466 addresses were investigated, and of those, twelve were arrested. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said that’s an overwhelmingly good number and low percentage.
fox34.com
Lubbock woman missing since May 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety. The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5...
KCBD
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
House burns in Central Lubbock, LFR investigates cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— On Saturday, Lubbock Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 45th Street. According to LFR, the 911 call was made at 10:25 p.m. by a neighbor. Flames spread from a single-story home to the fence and nearby trees. “The residences were vacant and firefighters were able to […]
Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit
On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
KCBD
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman has been officially charged with the murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril after a hit-and-run crash on July 8, 2022. Maria Rodriguez, 20, was arrested on July 10, 2022, near 52nd and University Ave. Police reports say Rodriguez drove to Lluvia’s Imports near 35th...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD said Sunday morning shooting turned fatal
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a Sunday morning shooting in the area of East 42nd Street resulted in the death of one victim. Police said Brandon Lloyd, 22, was found shot and was transported to the University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police responded to shooting, 42nd and Ave A
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting near East 42nd Street and Avenue A. Police said one person was shot and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. “The original call for service was received at 2:39...
everythinglubbock.com
Woman accused of murder, stealing turned deadly, indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Maria Rodriguez, 20, for the July 8 murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril. Rodriguez was arrested July 10. The deadly incident was originally described as a hit-and-run collision. However, police later said it was “an intentional act.”
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
fox34.com
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground
The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
KCBD
82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a cut gas line. Lubbock Fire officials also say three occupied homes were evacuated. Residents were not home in the other houses affected by the gas leak. A natural gas line...
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
