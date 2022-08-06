ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police arrest man who allegedly killed McDonald’s worker over cold fries

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfBCs_0h7ajOBz00

NEW YORK (WTRF) — A 23-year old McDonald’s worker was fatally shot August 1 after an alleged dispute with another man who complained about “cold fries,” according to NTD.com

Matthew Webb was shot in the neck Monday evening at a Brooklyn McDonald’s and died from his injuries several days later, say reports.

New York Police Department (NYPD) authorities arrested Michael Morgan, 20, and charged him with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Wednesday, according to a tweet from NYPD Commissioner Sewell.

Reports say the charges are expected to be upgraded to homicide.

Morgan’s mother was allegedly involved in the dispute between the two men via FaceTime, on which she confronted Webb and complained that her fries were cold, say reports.

Morgan and Webb allegedly argued and exited left the restaurant and went outside, with Morgan shooting Webb in the neck, say reports. Morgan left the crime scene and was arrested the next day.

McDonald’s employees gathered around Webb and were crying, with one taking off his shirt to stop Webb from bleeding, a witness told the New York Post.

Morgan has a history of arrests, say reports, including grand larceny and assault and perhaps another homicide. While being questioned for the McDonald’s shooting, Morgan reportedly confessed to police that he killed Kevin Holloman in October 2021.

Morgan’s mother is reportedly cooperating with police.

One McDonald’s worker said that Webb was a “good guy” and that the restaurant had just recently stopped security services there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 12

Omphalos
3d ago

Americans in the USA are becoming more like Nicaraguans, Bolivians or even Chinese who dont value life... 3rd world country mentality

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Webb
police1.com

NYPD cops get into shootout with gunmen who opened fire at house party

NEW YORK — Cops opened fire on four armed men during a wild gunfight that erupted at a Queens house party Friday night, leaving a 16-year-old boy and three men wounded. It was not immediately clear if the officers actually hit any of the victims, one of whom was in critical condition, police said.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#Brooklyn Mcdonald
newyorkbeacon.com

McDonald’s Worker Shot in Neck Over Cold French Fries Complaint Dies

A McDonald’s employee has died after an angry customer shot him because his mother received cold fries, the New York City police department reported. Matthew Webb, 23, was initially declared brain dead by doctors but died Wednesday, authorities said. Police are now considering his death a homicide, NY1 reported. Michael Morgan, 20, will face homicide charges for the alleged Bedford-Stuyvesant shooting on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment  on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Men Who Interfered With Kidnapping Suspect's Arrest Before Riot In Custody: Newark PD

Three men who assaulted a Newark police officer attempting to arrest a kidnapping suspect are in police custody, authorities announced. The incident Friday, Aug. 5 around 12:15 a.m. began with the arrest of Alhassane Barry, 24, on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. He was taken into custody following a citizen's complaint and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and weapons offenses, Frage said.
NEWARK, NJ
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

53K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy