Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
South Boston races are canceled due to bad weather

SOUTH BOSTON,- Strong afternoon thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and forecasts calling for additional thunderstorms and rain throughout the evening have forced South Boston Speedway officials to cancel Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night event. Tickets and armbands purchased for Saturday night’s event will be honored at the next event...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years

After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Calendar

The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from 12-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Ferrum Faith Assembly. Local farmers, bakers, merchants and crafts people are invited to participate. There is not set-up charge. Only local agricultural products and handmade crafts may be sold. Vendors are asked to bring their own table and tent. For further information, contact Ferrum Forward at ferrum.forward2019@gmail.com.
FERRUM, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday

CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m. The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
CALLAWAY, VA
Young sworn in as new Rocky Mount Police chief

Phillip Young was sworn in as the new chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department at Monday evening’s town council meeting, just days before his official start date next week. Judge Tim Allen recited the oath of office for Young, shortly after praising the town council for their decision....
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Fill the Bus campaign held

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office participated in the "Fill the Bus" campaign this year at Walmart. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, Franklin County Public Schools and other groups, the campaign collected school supplies. Deputy H.L. Nolen, left, is pictured with Bernice Cobbs, superintendent of FCPS, and Paul Simms, a sheriff's office volunteer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

