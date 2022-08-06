Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 1:50PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag. Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM. Tuesday to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood. National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone. 608...
Tri-City Herald
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual State of High Tide Flooding and 2022 Outlook report, which outlines the areas around the country predicted to see high flooding in 2023, including Washington state. High tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise according to the...
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Red flag warning in place
Pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A red flag/fire weather warning is in place until Tuesday at 9 p.m. The skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight on Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with light and variable winds. Very little change in the airflow pattern will duplicate Monday's conditions on Tuesday. While we may see a cloud or two, we will finish the week warm and sunny.
KTVZ
50% chance of thunderstorms
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The combination of very warm daytime highs and monsoonal moisture from the south will give us a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW winds at 5-10 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish tonight, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50's and winds become light and variable after midnight.
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
KTVZ
Thursday is National Safe Digging Day; Oregonians urged to call 811 before digging
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This Thursday, August 11 (8/11) is National 811 Day. Also known as National Safe Digging Day, the observance exists to raise awareness about contacting 811 before beginning a digging or excavation project. The Oregon Utility Notification Center, which oversees the statewide call or click before you...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
KTVZ
Hot, muggy, pop-up thunderstorms
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Moisture moving from the south over hot daytime highs will deliver a 20-30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will reach the upper 90's to low 100's. Calm morning winds will pick up to 5-10 mp,h with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Storm downdrafts could be stronger. Skies turn partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the low 50's to low 60's with light and variable winds.
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Celebrates Passage of the CHIPS and Science Act Oregon DEQ announces 2022 Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant …
Funded projects to help reduce diesel emissions across the state. State agencies committing all available resources to protect communities at highest risk for hMPXV. Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. Flags to...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
