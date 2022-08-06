Pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A red flag/fire weather warning is in place until Tuesday at 9 p.m. The skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight on Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with light and variable winds. Very little change in the airflow pattern will duplicate Monday's conditions on Tuesday. While we may see a cloud or two, we will finish the week warm and sunny.

