Oregon State

KTVZ News Channel 21

Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Red flag warning in place

Pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A red flag/fire weather warning is in place until Tuesday at 9 p.m. The skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight on Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with light and variable winds. Very little change in the airflow pattern will duplicate Monday's conditions on Tuesday. While we may see a cloud or two, we will finish the week warm and sunny.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

50% chance of thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The combination of very warm daytime highs and monsoonal moisture from the south will give us a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW winds at 5-10 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish tonight, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50's and winds become light and variable after midnight.
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts

SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
SEATTLE, WA
KTVZ

Hot, muggy, pop-up thunderstorms

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Moisture moving from the south over hot daytime highs will deliver a 20-30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will reach the upper 90's to low 100's. Calm morning winds will pick up to 5-10 mp,h with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Storm downdrafts could be stronger. Skies turn partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the low 50's to low 60's with light and variable winds.
ENVIRONMENT
MyNorthwest

Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Celebrates Passage of the CHIPS and Science Act Oregon DEQ announces 2022 Diesel Emissions Mitigation Grant …

Funded projects to help reduce diesel emissions across the state. State agencies committing all available resources to protect communities at highest risk for hMPXV. Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. Flags to...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
HERMISTON, OR

