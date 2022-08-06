Read full article on original website
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
NECN
whdh.com
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Mom and sons, ages 4 and 1, found fatally shot inside New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (TCD) -- A young mom and her two children were found fatally shot inside a home in what officials are calling "three suspicious deaths." According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Aug. 3 at 11:33 a.m., police responded to a call at 56 Wethersfield Drive in Northfield and found three deceased individuals inside. They were identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney, and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
whdh.com
WCAX
Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate ‘untimely death’ after body recovered from Nutts Pond
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are at Nutts Pond in the area of Precourt Park investigating an untimely death. The deceased adult male was located in the water around 9:10 a.m. Marine Patrol, Manchester Fire, and the NH Medical Examiner are on scene. This is an active and ongoing...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
whdh.com
School bus driver facing federal charges for allegedly threatening and stalking a NH child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A federal court charged a school bus driver with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old New Hampshire child, according to United States Attorney Jane Young. Police said 39-year-old Michael Chick was a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in Greenland, New Hampshire....
NECN
Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation
New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
whdh.com
Crane tips onto Winchester construction site
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crane at a Winchester construction site tipped onto a partially finished building, damaging the building. According to the Winchester Police Department, the Rubicon construction site is for a partially constructed five-story apartment complex on Wainwright Road and Cambridge Road near the Woburn line. “Upon arrival...
Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire
The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man hits officer during chase
LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
WMTW
Fugitive accused of abducting woman in NH arrested, led police on pursuit through Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine. Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
MilitaryTimes
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
manchesterinklink.com
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
MilitaryTimes
Witnesses testify in Jarheads Motorcycle Club crash trial
CONCORD, N.H. — The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified July 27 that he saw a “ball of flame” and then a truck “plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball” in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man hits officer in the face while attempting to flee
Lebanon, NH — On Sunday night, Officer Emily Winslow of the Lebanon Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Route 120. It was discovered that the two occupants of the car had outstanding warrants. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Bibbee of West Lebanon attempted to flee on foot and struck Officer Winslow in the face during the pursuit. Bibbee was subsequently tased and taken into custody.
