Los Angeles County, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Rye Canyon Crash Leaves At Least One Person Trapped, Five Injured

A Rye Canyon crash left at least one person trapped in their vehicle Tuesday. Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Rye Canyon Road near Avenue Stanford in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One person was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake

A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon

One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters called to traffic collision in Valencia Industrial Center

A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Valencia Industrial Center, according to first responders. According to first responder radio traffic, three people, one being in critical condition, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “It was a head-on traffic collision with two work trucks and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Multi-Vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Through Castaic

A multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic through Castaic Sunday. Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least four vehicles were involved, according to...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins

When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Killed in Head-on Crash near Cricket Lane [Palmdale, CA]

PALMDALE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, two people died in a head-on car crash near cricket Lane. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to officials, a pickup truck traveled into oncoming...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported...
CBS News

Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station lobby closed due to suspicious object

The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station lobby is closed due to a suspicious object investigation, the department tweeted. The tweet was sent around 7:12 p.m. Monday. The station is a division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The front main entrance parking lot is closed off for an undetermined amount...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d

TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
LOS ANGELES, CA

