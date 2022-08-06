Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Rye Canyon Crash Leaves At Least One Person Trapped, Five Injured
A Rye Canyon crash left at least one person trapped in their vehicle Tuesday. Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Rye Canyon Road near Avenue Stanford in Valencia, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One person was...
Santa Clarita Radio
Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake
A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Rescued After Crashing 150 Feet Off Sand Canyon
One person was rescued and transported after plunging 150 feet over the side of Sand Canyon Road Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call involving a vehicle that plunged 150 feet down an embankment off Sand Canyon Road near Placerita Canyon Road.
signalscv.com
Firefighters called to traffic collision in Valencia Industrial Center
A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Valencia Industrial Center, according to first responders. According to first responder radio traffic, three people, one being in critical condition, were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “It was a head-on traffic collision with two work trucks and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
signalscv.com
‘Package’ at SCV Station described as ‘anti-tank’ round purchased at swap meet
The reported “package” at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that resulted in the bomb squad being called was an “anti-tank” round that was purchased from a swap meet, according to law enforcement officials. According to officials, the lobby of the SCV Sheriff’s Station was...
Santa Clarita Radio
Multi-Vehicle Crash Impacts Traffic Through Castaic
A multi-vehicle crash impacted traffic through Castaic Sunday. Around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least four vehicles were involved, according to...
Santa Clarita Radio
What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins
When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
Firefighters Contain Brush Fire in Angeles National Forest
Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County and Los Angeles City fire departments responded to the Stoneyvale picnic area in Big Tujunga Canyon to… Read more "Firefighters Contain Brush Fire in Angeles National Forest"
Burning body found hanging from tree in Griffith Park
The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found burning and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park on Tuesday, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Two Killed in Head-on Crash near Cricket Lane [Palmdale, CA]
PALMDALE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, two people died in a head-on car crash near cricket Lane. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to officials, a pickup truck traveled into oncoming...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Collision on Beverly Boulevard [Whittier, CA]
WHITTIER, CA (August 9, 2022) – Police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Beverly Boulevard that left three injured, last Saturday. Emergency crews arrived to the scene near the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, on August 6th, at around 12:44 a.m. Furthermore, responding authorities discovered one vehicle on top...
CBS News
Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station lobby closed due to suspicious object
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station lobby is closed due to a suspicious object investigation, the department tweeted. The tweet was sent around 7:12 p.m. Monday. The station is a division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The front main entrance parking lot is closed off for an undetermined amount...
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
KTLA.com
L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically
More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Tears flow from suspect's eyes during first court appearance
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced murder charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people...
