Texans Training Camp Day 7 Notebook: Run Game Growing?

By Cole Thompson
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

The combination of Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce has taken off for the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON -- New Houston Texans offensive lineman A.J. Cann can't always see how quick running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce are moving in space. But, thanks to the fans, he can hear them.

"When they break past me it will be cool to see them run," Cann said. "When I hear people going crazy, that's when I know.”

In back-to-back practices, Mack has shown that burst between the tackles many in Houston were expecting to see when he signed to a one-year deal. An Achilles injury might have hampered Mack's production during his final two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, but it hasn't hurt his stock in terms of being viewed as a lead back.

The same could be said for Pierce. Houston ended the Florida runner's draft day tumble at the start of the fourth round. The Gators used a running back-by-committee approach, often electing to use Pierce only in the red zone.

In a sense, it's a blessing for the Texans. Despite playing in 50 games for Florida, Pierce never surpassed 106 carries in a season, meaning his legs are fresh. So far in Houston, they've also been on full display.

"Those boys be moving, be sliding," tight end Brevin Jordan said. "For me that's as good as me catching a 15-yard pass and it's just as good for me seeing them run down the field. It's awesome."

Houston finished last season 32nd in rushing, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt. Things only soured more on the ground with a league-low eight rushing touchdowns attached to the Texans' name as well. General manager Nick Caserio elected to keep Rex Burkhead , but parted ways with players such as David Johnson and Scottie Phillips .

The hope is a combination of Pierce, Mack and Burkhead will take pressure of second-year quarterback Davis Mills in the passing game. New offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has spoken on the importance of establishing a run game for the offense to click in all areas.

On Saturday, Mack broke free on multiple occasions for massive gains in the open field. He also flashed in the passing game, picking up a pair of first downs during 7-on-7 drills.

As for Pierce, he remains the Texans' most consistent running back. On Tuesday, he displayed quickness and agility behind the line of scrimmage while pushing forward for several first downs. During red zone team drills, the rookie scored twice, once going untouched up the middle for the easy score.

"He’s done some good things throughout," Texans coach Lovie Smith said of Pierce. "He had a couple good runs today but I'm going to say that about most of the guys.”

Rookies Run Into Injuries

On Friday, Smith announced that rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green would "miss some time" after suffering an injury on Thursday. A day later, another rookie was added to the injury report.

Linebacker Christian Harris did not participate in Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury. When asked on the timetable for his return, Smith was optimistic, but didn't give an exact date.

"He has an injury that's going to require good rehab," Smith said. "We'll kind of let you know a little bit later on. If this was game week, I'd go into it a little bit more in detail but since it's not, he didn’t practice today."

Harris could return before next Saturday's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Barring a quick turnaround, it's unlikely Green will see action in front of the home crowd.

The same could be said for cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in terms of reps. Despite practicing, the Texans are being cautiously optimistic with the No. 3 pick's playing time during the preseason.

"A lot of times when guys are coming off a major injury, we may wait a little bit, but we'll decide that as much as anything for Stingley,"  Smith said.

Mills Rebounding

Mills finally struggled in practice Friday. He timing was erratic. So was his decision-making. If it wasn't a sack, a turnover was on the horizon as Mills threw four interceptions during the 90-minute session.

A quarterback must have a short memory to be successful. The Texans' gunslinger must've had amnesia Saturday as he was firing on all cylinders and looked like his normal self once more.

All three of Mills' 7-on-7 drives ended in touchdowns. He connected with second-year receiver Nico Collins for an 18-yard touchdown, threading the needle between safety Jonathan Owens and cornerback Steven Nelson. Two plays later, he hit tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 5-yard score.

"He's got great composure, he's poised and not a lot phases him that I noticed at this point," Cann said. "He just gets in there and does his job.”

Mills elected to work with consistency rather than big plays. During team drills, he went 6 of 7 passing, but only one play came on a throw over 10 yards.

QUICK HITS

- Veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes ate, in terms of pass rush. The 13-year pro recorded three sacks in practice, overpowering both offensive tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Charlie Heck. Over the past three practices, he has been the most consistent defensive end.

- Nelson rebounded after a rough Friday practice. Not only did he record an interception in coverage against QB Kyle Allen, he also broke up two passes from Mills during 7-on-7. Smith has been pleased with Nelson's attention to detail and his "hunger for football."

- Receiver Chester Rogers, defensive back Kendall Sheffield, defensive ends Obo Okoronkwo and Rasheem Green joined Harris on the injury report Saturday, but none seem to be a major concern. Receivers Drew Estrada, tight end Antony Auclair and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (COVID-19) also remained sidelined.

- With Harris missing time, second-year linebacker Garret Wallow has seen his rep count expand. Fighting for a starting role, Wallow worked with the first-team defense, splitting reps with veteran Kevin Pierre-Louis. When asked out his growth, Jordan took a page out of Laremy Tunsil's vocabulary, calling him a "dog" in the making.

