ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BBC offers Holly Willoughby big-money deal to host relaunch of hit Gladiators show

By Katie Hind Consultant
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Holly Willoughby has been offered a big-money deal by the BBC to host its new version of the iconic show Gladiators.

The This Morning host has been approached for the role previously filled by Ulrika Jonsson, as part of the Beeb’s plan to make her its golden girl.

Sources say the show, which will be broadcast on Saturday nights and is being made by Hungry Bear, the production company run by Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin, will cost the BBC ‘a substantial amount of money’ and that it needs a big-name host because failing to pull in viewers is not an option.

One told The Mail on Sunday: ‘This is the perfect scenario for the BBC. They have managed to get one of ITV’s most nostalgic programmes and there is a slot for Holly to front a massive show for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdGhC_0h7aidCZ00
The role of Gladiators host was previously filled by Ulrika Jonsson when Gladiators ran from 1992 to 2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrqRS_0h7aidCZ00
The BBC want the This Morning presenter to front the Saturday-night show, made by the production company run by her husband Dan Baldwin, 47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zPnh_0h7aidCZ00
The original show featured four athletic members of the public going up against Gladiators – a colourful cast of professional bodybuilders and gymnasts

'The bosses at the BBC want Holly to be theirs outright. Gladiators is a Saturday night programme which will reach across generations. It might just be the answer to their lack of big entertainment shows.

‘It is the BBC’s dream to have Holly hosting a big Saturday night show. Her husband is making it, so they are praying they can pull it off. All the signs are there and it looks like it will go ahead.’

Gladiators attracted up to 14 million viewers when it was screened by ITV between 1992 and 2000. It will return on the BBC as part of its bid to boost its entertainment schedule following years of struggling to repeat the successes of family shows such as The Generation Game.

BBC bosses have been keen to take Holly, 41, away from ITV, where she fronts the daytime show This Morning, and have her to themselves to attract big audiences. Her spokeswoman did not respond when asked if the star presenter had been approached for the role.

However, Holly’s recent BBC reality show, Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof, was so popular it has already agreed to commission a second series, which she will host again alongside former cricketer Freddie Flintoff.

The original Gladiators was hosted by former model Ulrika Jonsson and the ex-footballer John Fashanu, along with referee John Anderson.

Each week it featured four athletic members of the public going up against Gladiators – a colourful cast of professional bodybuilders and gymnasts – including Shadow, Warrior, Jet, Wolf and Lightning, in gruelling events designed to test their speed, skill, stamina and strength.

According to the television news publication Broadcast, the iconic family entertainment show will be brought back as a collaboration between MGM Studios and Hungry Bear.

It is expected to be shot at Sheffield Arena next year, meaning there is likely to be an opportunity for the public to watch all the fun take place. The BBC declined to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Monty Python star John Cleese, 82, worries that the lack of diversity in the England women's football team could lead to the BBC giving the Lionesses the boot

Poor old John Cleese. The increasingly sensitive soul is worried that the lack of diversity in the England women's football team could lead to the BBC giving the Lionesses the boot. The Monty Python star, 82, said: 'Is it right that they should all be blondes?'. 'The BBC now demands...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Vulgar, Vulgar, Vulgar': The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted Sarah Ferguson Out Of The Royal Family

Prince Philip hated Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of his disgraced son Prince Andrew, to such an extent that “he declared her persona non grata at the Royal Family."That’s according to revelations in the latest episode of hit podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession," which also reveals that the Queen’s late husband, who died in April 2021, disliked Fergie even before she and Prince Andrew were married.“She's the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with,” royal biographer Jane Dismore tells the host of the podcast. “He didn't like Fergie – she knew that she wasn't...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulrika Jonsson
Person
Wim Hof
Person
Holly Willoughby
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Television News#Gladiators#Beeb#Hungry Bear#Itv
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released. Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

530K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy