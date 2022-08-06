Read full article on original website
BGilly
3d ago
I don’t know how they can call that outside corner from such an inside position. Something is wrong….
Reply(2)
11
Seth Coleman
2d ago
K Zone technology should be used. Each hitter should get one challenge per at bat. Tennis already uses the technology for in/out calls and they do it fairly quickly.
Reply
3
Kentucky Mustang Man
2d ago
Makes you wonder if he was wearing a blindfold. Stevie Wonder would of done a better job than that Jack wagon.
Reply
4
MLB・
