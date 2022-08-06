Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation
Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Comparing size, reach of Buckeyes massive fanbase to other B1G schools
COLUMBUS — Training camp is finally here for Ohio State. Football is officially back. And The Tim May Podcast is returning this week with a pair of special guests as the preseason continues for the Buckeyes. After an offseason full of using his podcast to revisit with former players,...
Marshawn Lynch arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday and charged with DUI. Known as “Beast Mode” on the football field, former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas running back Marshawn Lynch was a headache for defenders. On Tuesday, however, the longtime NFL...
Panthers Provide Update on Marquis Haynes Sr.
The Carolina Panthers avoided a big scare as the team has announced that defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. will be listed as day-to-day. Haynes went down with a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage and was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis. Haynes couldn't put any pressure on his injured leg and had to be carted off the practice field.
Texas RB Bijan Robinson Excited About Offensive Line Development
The offensive line was an issue for the Texas Longhorns all season long in 2021. The coaching staff addressed the offensive line in recruiting by singing one of the best offensive line classes in Texas history with notable names that include Kelvin Banks and Devon Campbell. All seven freshmen offensive...
Chiefs: 3 reasons why trading for Kareem Hunt is a non-starter
Kareem Hunt requested a trade from the Browns on Sunday. There are three reasons why his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will not be a suitor. It’s been two days since Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested to be traded and was denied by the team, but that doesn’t make him a guarantee to spend the 2022 season in Cleveland. There is surely an offer out there, somewhere, enticing enough for the Browns, who’s future is uncertain in the wake of the Deshaun Watson debacle.
247Sports
TCU football 2022 fall camp notes: 8/9
The Frogs hit the practice fields for the second time this week and HFB was there to catch the action...for the first hour of availability at least. Here are some notes from today's first hour of practice. - The biggest notable to me today was the players out. Hodges-Tomlinson did...
Aaron Rodgers spins Packers offense’s struggles in camp as a positive
Aaron Rodgers is preaching the power of positivity as the Packers quarterback turned the offense’s struggles in camp into an optimistic outlook. If you’ve been paying attention to the reports out of Green Bay Packers training camp, you’re well aware that Aaron Rodgers and the offense have been getting dominated pretty much every day that they’ve taken the field for practice. On one hand, that speaks to the quality of a defense that figures to be extremely good this season. On the other, it does raise some concern about a shifting offense that is operating for the first time in a while without Davante Adams.
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
247Sports
Ohio State basketball aiming for back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes
It's not often that Ohio State basketball out recruits Ohio State football. In fact, the last time the Buckeye hoops team had a better-ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, was in 2015 when the Scarlet and Gray basketball team landed the No. 5 class in the country and the football team finished the cycle No. 7.
Houston football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Dana Holgorsen’s Houston football program is on a short list of who can win the Group of Five. With one more season left before the Cougars join the Big 12, Dana Holgorsen and the rest of the Houston football program are aiming to come out on top and win the Group of Five one final time.
saturdaytradition.com
Rich Eisen, Michigan alum, trolls Ohio State during Hall of Fame dinner in Canton
Rich Eisen can be counted among the many Michigan fans maximizing their enjoyment over last season’s 42-27 U-M win over rival Ohio State. In Canton, Ohio, the NFL Network host made sure to rub it in. Eisen, a Michigan alumnus, brought up The Game in his opening speech at...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
