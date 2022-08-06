Aaron Rodgers is preaching the power of positivity as the Packers quarterback turned the offense’s struggles in camp into an optimistic outlook. If you’ve been paying attention to the reports out of Green Bay Packers training camp, you’re well aware that Aaron Rodgers and the offense have been getting dominated pretty much every day that they’ve taken the field for practice. On one hand, that speaks to the quality of a defense that figures to be extremely good this season. On the other, it does raise some concern about a shifting offense that is operating for the first time in a while without Davante Adams.

