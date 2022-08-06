ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, TX

Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0h7agZ7T00 The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating how a man's body was found in Porter, Texas.

The video above is from our 24/7 Livestream.

On Aug 3., at about 8:30 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road. Upon arrival, an unidentified male body was located in a nearby sandlot, according to deputies.

Detectives with the MCSO's Homicide and Violent Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

SEE ALSO: Deputies investigating body of man found near north Harris County landfill

Officials said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867)

Comments / 0

 

