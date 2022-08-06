ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'feeling better,' but still no timetable for return after July appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had been considered "day-to-day" coming off the appendectomy he required in late July. Burrow had recently been spotted at practices operating a medical cart, but Ben Baby of ESPN reported that the 25-year-old "conducted an impromptu light walkthrough with his top wide receivers and tight end Hayden Hurst" that included the signal-caller tossing multiple passes for the first time since the procedure on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp

It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
CINCINNATI, OH
Zac Taylor Offers Health Update on Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is making progress after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. The star quarterback was at practice on Monday without a cart for the first time since undergoing surgery. He even casually tossed a few passes to members of the Bengals' staff. "I think what you see is what...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bengals’ Joe Burrow takes small step toward recovery after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been slowly working his way back to the field after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the start of training camp. While Burrow has been present at the team’s facilities during camp, he has not taken part in practice while on the mend. On Monday, Burrow made a small, but significant, step in his recovery process, as he was spotted on the practice field doing some light throwing, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.
CINCINNATI, OH
LSU Football: Tigers Will Determine 2022 SEC Success

The LSU Football team enters 2022 with new hope and raised expectations. How the Tigers fare will determine the success of other SEC programs. Three years removed from a 2019 national championship, and a team still considered to be one of the best ever in college football, The LSU football team enters 2022 with a fog of uncertainty, but one imbued with optimism and hope. National media expectations vary as to whether LSU can compete in year one of the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge, but fans see a roster still replete with talent and a new coach with a history of winning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
