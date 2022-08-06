Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
SFGate
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
SFGate
Idris Elba Explains How He ‘Hustled’ His Way on to Jay-Z’s Album on ‘Fallon’
Idris Elba stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his forthcoming film Beast. The actor, who is also a DJ, took the opportunity to explain to host Jimmy Fallon how he ended up on Jay-Z’s 2007 LP American Gangster, as well as Paul McCartney’s 2021 effort McCartney III Reimagined.
How To Get Skinny '90s Eyebrows, Whether You're Committed Or Not
Experts share how to get that sleek, symmetrically skinny brow — and how to fake it until you’re ready to take the plunge.
SFGate
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer
Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. More from Variety.
SFGate
During Outside Lands headlining set, Post Malone makes fun of his own music
Post Malone introduced himself during his headlining concert on the final night of San Francisco’s Outside Lands with a little jab at his own expense. “My name is Austin Richard Post and I’ve come to play some s—ty music and get f—ked up while we do it,” he said to laughter and cheers.
