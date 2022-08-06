Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to debut its big anime adaptation later this Fall, and has given fans a close look at the first character designs coming to the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest franchises running today, and thus its anime has become the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Details for the production have been scarce for quite a while, but with the series now scheduled for a release in the Fall, the studio behind Chainsaw Man's anime has begun to reveal more details and fuller looks than ever.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Isle of the Dead: Walking Dead Spinoff Wraps Pilot
Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have wrapped filming on the pilot episode of The Walking Dead spinoff show Isle of the Dead. Cohan and Morgan, who return as rivals Maggie and Negan in the post-apocalyptic New York City-set series, announced they've completed the first episode during Sunday's live The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special. In March, AMC Networks announced it greenlit the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné and executive producer Scott M. Gimple as a six-episode first season set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2023.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gears Up for Muichiro's Season 3 Big Fight
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been gearing up to return for Season 3 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting Muichiro Tokito ready for his big fight in the new episodes! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, and with it came the announcement that the third season of the series was already in the works. It's far from surprising given the massive success of the anime so far, but now fans are curious as to what to expect from the series next.
Grendel Star Praises Netflix Adaptation of Dark Horse Comic
It's been almost a year since we first learned that Netflix will bring Matt Wagner's Grendel to live as an eight-episode TV series for the streaming platform. There hasn't been much news, but in a new interview, series star Julian Black Antelope says the series is going to please comic book fans and newcomers alike. The series, which has decades of history and various iterations of its titular hero, features one of the most visually striking characters Dark Horse has ever published, and a story so popular it would not only spawn numerous spinoffs, but cross over with characters like Batman.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
IDW Announces Five New TV Shows Across HBO Max, Cartoon Network and More
Five new TV shows based on IDW Publishing comic books and graphic novels are in development, including at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Deadline reports IDW Entertainment is developing the five series for Anima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios, and Warner Bros. Television. The shows come from comics and graphic novels published by IDW Publishing and Top Shelf Productions that represent different genres, so there should be something for everybody to check out when they make it to television sets and mobile devices. Some of the series come out of IDW's Originals initiative, which included projects from former Batman scribe Scott Snyder, John Ridley, and G. Willow Wilson.
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
Netflix Report Reveals Shocking Statistic About Its Games
Netflix's video game division is reportedly struggling to gain traction with its subscribers. Over the last year, Netflix has been working to bring video games to the service as a way to increase engagement and offer new experiences to its users. Although it hasn't had any major games like a Call of Duty or some other notable franchise, it has dabbled in mobile-esque experiences and indie games. It has even made an effort to find ways to create games for some of its most acclaimed TV shows, allowing fans to continue the stories of their favorite shows through a new medium. While it's not exactly Google Stadia or some other service that offers a select library of AAA games, it's an interesting add-on to Netflix.
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
2021's Best Movie is Now Streaming on Prime Video
As with any month new content continues to pop up on the various streaming services almost every day and Amazon Prime Video has managed to snag one of the best films if last year, Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. It's not a major surprise that Prime Video would be streaming on the service since it was produced by Prime's recent acquisition MGM, but that the film can now be accessed online so easily is worth celebrating. Starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman), the film centers on Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.
Green Lantern HBO Max Series "Very Much Alive" Amid Warner Bros Cuts
The live-action HBO Max series Green Lantern is still happening, despite the recent cuts made by Warner Bros. Discovery. After Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. For example, Kevin Smith has confirmed the Strange Adventures anthology series for the streamer is officially dead, while the My Adventures With Superman animated series at Cartoon Network/HBO Max is still scheduled for next year. As for Green Lantern, fans of the franchise have some positive news to rest their nerves until more news comes out.
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
Matt Fraser Planned Shows Around Alexa’s Due Date – but Baby Royce Had Other Plans
Matt Fraser said he planned his tour perfectly so he could be off the road and home in time for his baby's birth ... but baby Royce had other plans.
Rosario Dawson Clarifies Her Comments About Jon Bernthal's Punisher Returning to the MCU
The lines between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix's collection of Marvel heroes continue to be blurred. Despite shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage subtly addressing events from the MCU, many assumed their universe ran adjacent to Kevin Feige's playground. Most of that is due to the TV-MA nature of those shows, as it is a far cry from what many have come to expect from the family-friendly MCU. That all began to change this past December, when Vincent D'Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox made his long-awaited return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Is "Off the Chain"
In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.
