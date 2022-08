Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; Willamette National Forest SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 607 AND 608 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO