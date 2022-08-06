Effective: 2022-08-09 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through late this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow moving cold front will lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms across eastern Kentucky, especially this afternoon and evening. Excessive rainfall leading to isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding will be a concern. Locations that experience repeated rounds of activity will be particularly susceptible to flash flooding.

BATH COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO