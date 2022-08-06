Effective: 2022-08-10 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Green; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Kentucky, east of Interstate 65. * WHEN...Through midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

