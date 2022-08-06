Suspect At-Large After Violent Robbery At Bethpage 7-Eleven

The 7-Eleven at 497 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Geralt on Pixabay

A suspect is on the loose after a violent robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 in Bethpage.

That's when the suspect entered the store located at 497 Stewart Ave., selected approximately $20 worth of merchandise and when he realized he hadn’t any money requested from the clerk that he receive the items for free, Nassau County Police said.

When the clerk refused, the suspect went behind the counter, approached the 36-year-old man, grabbed his arms, used his head to assault the victim’s head and then pushed him to the ground, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot toward the train station, said police.

The victim sustained an abrasion to his forehead and significant pain to his head, back, and elbows.

The suspect is described as being Black, about 6-foot, 200 pounds, approximately 40 years of age, with a thin build, black hair, with a full beard and mustache, wearing a black-and-yellow colored jacket, black-colored shorts, a black baseball style cap, headphones, and a black backpack.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

