Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce hosts Cajun match game

By Kayo LeBlanc
KATC News
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, LA- The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce held an event and fundraiser yesterday for their Cajun match game.

The non-profit organization was created to help generate scholarships and career advancements for young women in high school and college.

The event was held at the Lafayette Science Museum and featured a competition based off of ABC'S game show, Match Game.

The event also featured panelist and competitors such as C.J. Clements, Michele Landry, Tremika Cleary, and many others.

