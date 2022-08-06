Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Lake Elsinore, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Related
foxla.com
LA County adds cannabis business tax measure to Nov. ballot
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to...
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
foxla.com
New research shows toxic DDT dump site might be even bigger than originally thought
LOS ANGELES - New research from the EPA shows a massive toxic dump site off our coast may actually be even bigger than originally thought. For decades, starting in the 1930s and 1940s, chemical corporations dumped tens of thousands of barrels of the insecticide DDT between Catalina Island and the Los Angeles coast.
foxla.com
Public health urges more COVID vaccines for kids ahead of back to school
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging more COVID-19 vaccines for kids ahead of the back to school season. Some school districts throughout LA County are foregoing weekly COVID testing and required masking for the 2022-2023 school year. The Los Angeles Unified School District — the largest in the county and the second largest in the U.S. — announced last week that they would require neither weekly testing nor masks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
LA County's COVID hospitalizations continue to fall
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day. Many of the hospitalized...
foxla.com
More than 100 birds euthanized after cockfighting bust in Riverside County
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - Nearly 150 fighting birds were euthanized after Riverside County Sheriff's deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley. Deputies say they were called to a property in the 5900 block of Troth Street Friday around 11 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found more than 200 people and 143 fighting birds. Most of the people scattered as deputies arrived to break up the scene.
foxla.com
LA County gas prices drop to lowest amount since March
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 54th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.4 cents to $5.495, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 96.7 cents since rising to a record high...
foxla.com
At-risk community finds second chance through construction jobs
A nonprofit is on a mission to reduce crime and poverty through construction job opportunities. The nonprofit, PVJOBS, just got a $6 million grant to continue their work in at-risk communities. Among their bragging rights already, work on some of the biggest construction projects in Los Angeles. Their union construction workers and apprentices helped build SoFi Stadium and the new Frank Gehry development, The Grand LA. That development is a hotel, retail, and residential space across from the Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $9M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
foxla.com
'A true American success story': Family remembers slain off-duty officer
DOWNEY, Calif. - Officials Tuesday identified the off-duty Monterey Park police officer who was killed in the city of Downey earlier this week, and his family is sharing more about their lost loved one. Twenty-six-year-old Gardiel Solorio of Bell Gardens was shot in broad daylight Monday in the parking lot...
foxla.com
3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
foxla.com
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for BB gun shootings on SoCal freeways
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Tears flow from suspect's eyes during first court appearance
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced murder charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people...
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
foxla.com
Anne Heche in coma after fiery Mar vista crash
LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma after a crash in which her car drove fully into a Mar Vista home, setting the home on fire, her representative tells Fox News. Heche was involved in several crashes last Friday, August 5. First, at a Mar Vista-area...
foxla.com
Two people break into Sylmar mortuary, drink alcohol and steal fire extinguisher, sheriff’s officials say
LOS ANGELES - Detectives at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station are looking to identify the two people who broke into a mortuary in Sylmar. According to the sheriff’s department, the two people broke into the Glen Haven and Sholom Memeorial Park and Mortuary on Lopez Canyon Rd. In Sylmar on July 4, around 3 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Anne Heche Mar Vista crash: LAPD awaiting blood test results from crash that destroyed home
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police Monday were awaiting the results of blood tests on actress Anne Heche to determine if alcohol or drugs factored into a crash that left her car fully inside a Mar Vista home, which caught fire and was largely destroyed. Los Angeles Police Department Officer...
foxla.com
Heat Advisory issued for parts of SoCal
LOS ANGELES - A Heat Advisory was issued Sunday for parts of Southern California as temperatures are expected to soar past 105 degrees in some parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for the following areas: LA County Mountains,...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Alcohol may not have played role in crash, DA suggests
Los Angeles County DA George Gascón said alcohol may not have played a role in the deadly crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, her baby son and the unborn child. The crash remains under investigation.
foxla.com
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey identified
DOWNEY, Calif. - An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was gunned down in broad daylight in a busy parking lot just steps away from the entrance of LA Fitness in Downey, officials said. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Downey Police Department responded to a call outside the...
Comments / 0