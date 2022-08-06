A nonprofit is on a mission to reduce crime and poverty through construction job opportunities. The nonprofit, PVJOBS, just got a $6 million grant to continue their work in at-risk communities. Among their bragging rights already, work on some of the biggest construction projects in Los Angeles. Their union construction workers and apprentices helped build SoFi Stadium and the new Frank Gehry development, The Grand LA. That development is a hotel, retail, and residential space across from the Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA.

