ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LA County adds cannabis business tax measure to Nov. ballot

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County voters will be asked in November to consider a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Public health urges more COVID vaccines for kids ahead of back to school

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging more COVID-19 vaccines for kids ahead of the back to school season. Some school districts throughout LA County are foregoing weekly COVID testing and required masking for the 2022-2023 school year. The Los Angeles Unified School District — the largest in the county and the second largest in the U.S. — announced last week that they would require neither weekly testing nor masks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
State
California State
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government
foxla.com

LA County's COVID hospitalizations continue to fall

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day. Many of the hospitalized...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

More than 100 birds euthanized after cockfighting bust in Riverside County

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - Nearly 150 fighting birds were euthanized after Riverside County Sheriff's deputies busted a cockfighting event in Jurupa Valley. Deputies say they were called to a property in the 5900 block of Troth Street Friday around 11 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found more than 200 people and 143 fighting birds. Most of the people scattered as deputies arrived to break up the scene.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County gas prices drop to lowest amount since March

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Sunday for the 54th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.4 cents to $5.495, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 96.7 cents since rising to a record high...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

At-risk community finds second chance through construction jobs

A nonprofit is on a mission to reduce crime and poverty through construction job opportunities. The nonprofit, PVJOBS, just got a $6 million grant to continue their work in at-risk communities. Among their bragging rights already, work on some of the biggest construction projects in Los Angeles. Their union construction workers and apprentices helped build SoFi Stadium and the new Frank Gehry development, The Grand LA. That development is a hotel, retail, and residential space across from the Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene James
Person
Rob Bonta
foxla.com

'A true American success story': Family remembers slain off-duty officer

DOWNEY, Calif. - Officials Tuesday identified the off-duty Monterey Park police officer who was killed in the city of Downey earlier this week, and his family is sharing more about their lost loved one. Twenty-six-year-old Gardiel Solorio of Bell Gardens was shot in broad daylight Monday in the parking lot...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

3 sought in Westlake Village home burglary: LASD

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Westlake Village. It happened Aug. 5 at a home in the 32000 block of Fallview Road. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspects were seen running...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Pro Tem#Democrat
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Anne Heche in coma after fiery Mar vista crash

LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma after a crash in which her car drove fully into a Mar Vista home, setting the home on fire, her representative tells Fox News. Heche was involved in several crashes last Friday, August 5. First, at a Mar Vista-area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

Heat Advisory issued for parts of SoCal

LOS ANGELES - A Heat Advisory was issued Sunday for parts of Southern California as temperatures are expected to soar past 105 degrees in some parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for the following areas: LA County Mountains,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot, killed in Downey identified

DOWNEY, Calif. - An off-duty officer with the Monterey Park Police Department was gunned down in broad daylight in a busy parking lot just steps away from the entrance of LA Fitness in Downey, officials said. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, the Downey Police Department responded to a call outside the...
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy