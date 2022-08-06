Read full article on original website
$22 million bond narrowly passes for schools southeast of Lincoln
(KOLN) - A $22 million school-bond issue for two schools narrowly passed on Tuesday. The election was held regarding a $22 million school bond for Bennet Elementary and Palmyra Jr./Sr. High. According to an unofficial final result from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, the majority of voters supported the bond in this all-mail election, but it was a close vote, 595 to 584.
klkntv.com
Lincoln group’s ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition gets over 11,000 signatures, organizers say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group hoping to let Lincoln voters decide on the city’s “Fairness Ordinance” turned in over 11,000 signatures for its petition. In February, the Lincoln City Council voted to implement the “Fairness Ordinance,” which would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and military status.
1011now.com
Petitions for fairness ordinance ballot measure rejected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The effort to get a fairness ordinance on the books in Lincoln hits another snag. One of the organizers of the Let Lincoln Vote petition drive said their 11,000 petition signatures have been given back to the City Clerk from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner. 10/11 NOW...
1011now.com
New contract makes LPD Officers highest paid in state
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins thanked the City Council on Monday for unanimously approving a new contract that will make Lincoln Police Department officers the highest paid in the state. The Council passed the resolution at its meeting this afternoon. The three-year contract was negotiated by the Lincoln Police Union and a City team that included staff from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department, LPD, and the City Attorney’s office.
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
1011now.com
LPS announces schedule changes for Robinson Elementary students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday several changes to student schedules for Robinson Elementary Families due to a delay in opening. The school’s first day will be on Aug. 29. According to the school’s principal, Jeff Vercellino, the school day will be extended 17 minutes, and Robinson students will not have an early release for the first week of school.
1011now.com
UNL researchers work to make berry more mainstream
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University-of-Nebraska-Lincoln-based startup is up to something sweet. Working with cold-pressed fruits to benefit their research, their company and to make their product more universally enjoyed. The company is known as A+ Berries. It’s focused on using Aronia berries, tasked by the American Aronia Berry Association,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death
Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
1011now.com
Edu-Tech Program helps people gain tech experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A program is helping people in need break into the tech industry. The Center for People in Need is helping people earn certifications in tech with the hope of them landing a job in the field. The Center for People just launched their EduTech Google Certificate program. The program offers certificates in four areas, ranging from data analytics and IT Support, to project management and user experience design.
KETV.com
'A lot of multigenerational families': Sarpy County Fair continues long-time traditions in rural families
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. — Since the age of six, Martin Ostransky has called the Sarpy County Fair home. "As long as I can remember, so like 52 years," Ostransky said. He started out as a helper when his dad was on the fair board. "Back then like 50 plus years...
KETV.com
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
1011now.com
Valley Fire Department adds new life saving tool
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - When seconds matter in saving lives anything first responders can do to help can be critical. The Valley Volunteer Fire Department is adding two new tools for EMTs to assist in early diagnosis of injuries. It’s cutting-edge technology. “It’s very quick,” Dr. Dalton Nelsen of...
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
tdworld.com
Welcome to Hughes Brothers
We are Hughes Brothers. Located in Seward, Nebraska, we innovate and manufacture high quality products that you can rely on. For 100 years, Hughes Brothers’ products help utilities deliver electricity all over the Americas. Hughes Brothers is where tradition meets innovation as we build the next century of excellence.
