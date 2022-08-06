Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
According to DCSO, the suspects broke into a construction site at the northwest corner of South Jordan Road and Market Street in Stonegate. Deputies reported the incident happened on July 2 at 2 a.m., but are still looking for the suspects.
Deputies said that once the suspects were inside the site, they used the construction equipment to vandalize the property and cause a massive amount of damage. Deputies estimate the damage to the site cost well over $100,000.2 killed in head-on collision in Castle Rock
The suspects then fled the scene on what appeared to be bikes, DCSO said. One suspect did leave behind a jacket pictured below and hopes the jacket may help identify the individuals.
Anyone with information on this vandalism case is asked to contact Detective Vondra at 303-660-7579.
