ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BERZ_0h7aeqrI00

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

According to DCSO, the suspects broke into a construction site at the northwest corner of South Jordan Road and Market Street in Stonegate. Deputies reported the incident happened on July 2 at 2 a.m., but are still looking for the suspects.

Deputies said that once the suspects were inside the site, they used the construction equipment to vandalize the property and cause a massive amount of damage. Deputies estimate the damage to the site cost well over $100,000.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8cTd_0h7aeqrI00
    Alleged bikes the suspects used to flee the construction site. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Alleged bikes the suspects used to flee the construction site. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
2 killed in head-on collision in Castle Rock

The suspects then fled the scene on what appeared to be bikes, DCSO said. One suspect did leave behind a jacket pictured below and hopes the jacket may help identify the individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZ57P_0h7aeqrI00
Jacket found at the construction site. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on this vandalism case is asked to contact Detective Vondra at 303-660-7579.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Stonegate, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
Douglas County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar store in East Colorado Springs. Monday night, police from the Sand Creek Division received a call for an armed robbery at 3700 E. Airport Rd., just before 7:30 p.m. At the scene, The post Police search for suspect in alleged armed store robbery in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control. There are no reported injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Construction Equipment#Vandals#Property Crime#Dcso#Douglas County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Weat
KRDO

A DUI crash in Douglas County left two dead and others in critical condition

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. A CSP Trooper told our Denver partner 9News that one vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, from Colorado Springs. According to CSP, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and hit the other vehicle head-on.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver: Latest on Shootings, Stabbings

Metro Denver tallied numerous violent episodes over the past weekend, including multiple stabbings and shootings, one of which involved a law enforcement officer and resulted in the killing of a suspect. At 7:52 a.m. on August, 5, the Denver Police Department tweeted a bulletin about a death investigation on the...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy