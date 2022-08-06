ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Biker killed in multi-motorcycle crash near Scenic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a three-motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. The crash was on South Dakota Highway 44 near Scenic. “We have a three-motorcycle crash; we have three serious life-threatening injuries that were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and then we had one fatality,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Elyse Helkenn.
SCENIC, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota

(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
STURGIS, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed on I-90 motorcycle crash near Summerset

SUMMERSET, S.D.–Another motorcycle fatality in South Dakota during Sturgis Rally Bike Week. The State Patrol says a 51 year-old man driving a Harley Davidson Road King eastbound on Interstate 90, two miles west of Summerset was killed Sunday afternoon. The victim struck a motorcycle that was lying on the...
SUMMERSET, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Bison, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
Rapid City, SD
Accidents
kotatv.com

Dakota Thunder Motorcycle Run kicks off at Ellsworth AFB

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Military bikers rolled onto the Ellsworth AFB flight-line Tuesday morning to take part in the 22nd annual Dakota Thunder Motorcycle Run to Sturgis. Through the ride’s fundraising efforts, the 68th chapter of the Green Knights Military Motorcycle club donates more than a thousand dollars each year to a retired veteran.
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Highway Patrol reports second rally-related fatality in latest update

STURGIS, S.D. – A Sunday afternoon crash has resulted in the second fatality of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The highway patrol says the accident happened at mile marker 47 on I-90 two miles west of Summerset. An eastbound 1986 Honda GLI200 motorcycle swerved to miss an eastbound...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A front porch view of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Joseph Bryant was sitting on his front porch, watching the bikes go by on Monday morning, when something a little out of the ordinary happened. “A lady was test driving a chopper, or a trike-type thing, and — gave it a little too much throttle and took out the pole, the fireplace and the fence,” Bryant said. A little too close for excitement.”
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Paralyzed#Accident#British Tourist#Bison Attack Yellowstone#South Dakota Tv Station
Black Hills Pioneer

The first family of Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the U.K. was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing...
kelo.com

Second fatality during the Sturgis rally

SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
Black Hills Pioneer

Eagle Butte man sentenced to 35 years for raping child

DEADWOOD — A man convicted of multiple counts of sexual contact with a child and first-degree rape of the same child by a Lawrence County jury in March received a lengthy prison sentence from 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse July 28. Vandon Joseph...
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

‘Krush’ makes it to the Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy