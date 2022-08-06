Read full article on original website
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'
Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
‘Thunderbolts’ Prediction: Which Reformed Villains Are Most Likely to Appear in the Marvel Film?
Based on the comic books and previous MCU projects, we've put together a list of the most likely candidates to make up the team in 'Thunderbolts.'
The Marvels leak reveals the first details about the MCU’s next huge crossover
The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023. It’s now called The Marvels, as it happens to be Marvel’s next big MCU crossover movie. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not the only superhero we’ll see in the movie. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will join Captain Marvel on this adventure. And now the first plot details for The Marvels have leaked.
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s Chukwudi Iwuji Talks High Evolutionary’s Motivations And How Working On The Marvel Movie Differed From Peacemaker
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Chukwudi Iwuji spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s motivating the High Evolutionary and how working on the Marvel movie differed from his time on Peacemaker.
Who are the best Marvel '70s characters left to adapt to the MCU?
Shang-Chi, Eros, Moon Knight, and Blade have already made the jump from Marvel Comics. Who from the '70s is next for the MCU?
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
Kevin Smith says Batgirl cancelation "a bad look" for DC as Leslie Grace shares new BTS shots
The filmmaker is the latest to weigh in on axed DC movie
Lady Gaga Joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ Sequel
Lady Gaga has made it official. She’ll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. In June, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the musician was in early talks to join the sequel, which will be a musical. On Thursday, Gaga took to her Twitter account to raise the curtain on her appearance in Joker 2 — now called Joker: Folie à deux — alongside Phoenix with a short animated teaser.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Sets Release Date for 'Joker 2''Joker...
Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences
Click here to read the full article. The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger. During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “Iron Man” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin). “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained. Joe...
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Planet Hulk gets a sequel as the Hulk returns to Sakaar
One of the best Hulk stories of all time gets a sequel
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
How to Watch 'I Am Groot': Where to Stream the Bite-Sized 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Spinoff Series
Since his first appearance in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, we've seen the lovable Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated for a May 2023 release date. If that seems too far away, don’t worry, you’ll get to see more of the adorable little tree creature in his own show called I Am Groot.
