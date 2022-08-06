Recall alert: That’s It Nutrition issues allergy alert for Dark Chocolate Truffles

WASHINGTON — Packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain trace amounts of milk proteins.

In a news release issued on Friday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that a voluntary recall was issued by That’s it Nutrition LLC of Los Angeles. The recall covers 3 1/2- 5- and 16-ounce packages and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles.

Truffle flavors include fig, date, banana, raisin, and fig with sea salt, the FDA said. The presence of milk proteins was not listed on the product’s packaging.

People who are allergic or have severe sensitivity to milk are at risk to having a serious -- or even life-threatening -- reaction if they consume the products, according to the agency.

No serious reactions or illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said in its release.

The product, which is distributed in stand-up pouches and 12-count packages, has lot/expiration dates ranging from March 23, 2023 to July 8, 2024. No other products are affected by this recall, according to the FDA.

Dark Chocolate Truffles were distributed nationally at retail stores and through online sites.

Consumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact That’s It Nutrition at 888-862-5235, Mondays through Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

