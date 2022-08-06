Beyonce Sample Sale: Singer Mixes Madonna’s “Vogue” Into Frankenstein Single, “Break My Soul” — with No Singing from Madge

Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Showbiz411
RIP Great 70s Singer, Pop Star, Movie Star Olivia Newton John, Dies at 73 from Cancer After Long Struggle
Olivia Newton John’s long battle with cancer is over. She died this morning at age 73 in California. Olivia struggled through several bouts, never flagging, always putting up a battle. She’s survived by her daughter, Chloe. The English singer made a name for herself in the 70s with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Showbiz411
Diana Ross Remembers Lamont Dozier, 81, Co-Writer of Motown Hits with the Holland Brothers for the Four Tops, Supremes, More
Lamont Dozier has passed away at age 81. He and brothers Eddie and Brian Holland wrote literally all of the hits for the Four Tops, the Supremes, many other Motown acts. The trio was called HDH. They left Motown at the end of the 60s and sued Berry Gordy for millions. HDH started Invictus Records and had a new slew of hits with Freda Payne, the Honey Cone, and other groups. I knew Lamont, and he was just a lovely, sweet, sweet guy. He had his own recording career as well, releasing a couple of albums and several singles including a minor hit called “Fish Ain’t Bitin’.”
Showbiz411
See Kanye West’s “Gracious” Response to Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson Breakup: Death Notice
You didn’t expect Kanye West to remain silent about the big break up, did you?. Nasty and sometimes funny, Kanye posted a death notice for Pete Davidson on his Instagram this morning. “Skete Davidson Dead at 28” is the massive headline on the cover of Kanye’s New York Times.
Showbiz411
Train in Vain: Brad Pitt’s $30 Mil Weekend Excursion Looking for Love Abroad, “Easter” Egged
Tough going over the weekend. Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” left the station but didn’t go far. It was, as the Clash once titled, a “train in vain.” The total for the weekend was $30 mil. The movie cost $90 mil. Abroad, another $30 mil came in, getting us closer but not close enough. August is a long month, it’s possible other passengers will come onboard both here and in other locales.
Comments / 0