ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyonce Sample Sale: Singer Mixes Madonna’s “Vogue” Into Frankenstein Single, “Break My Soul” — with No Singing from Madge

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Madonna
Person
Robin S.
Person
Guy Oseary
Person
Robin
Showbiz411

Diana Ross Remembers Lamont Dozier, 81, Co-Writer of Motown Hits with the Holland Brothers for the Four Tops, Supremes, More

Lamont Dozier has passed away at age 81. He and brothers Eddie and Brian Holland wrote literally all of the hits for the Four Tops, the Supremes, many other Motown acts. The trio was called HDH. They left Motown at the end of the 60s and sued Berry Gordy for millions. HDH started Invictus Records and had a new slew of hits with Freda Payne, the Honey Cone, and other groups. I knew Lamont, and he was just a lovely, sweet, sweet guy. He had his own recording career as well, releasing a couple of albums and several singles including a minor hit called “Fish Ain’t Bitin’.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

Train in Vain: Brad Pitt’s $30 Mil Weekend Excursion Looking for Love Abroad, “Easter” Egged

Tough going over the weekend. Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” left the station but didn’t go far. It was, as the Clash once titled, a “train in vain.” The total for the weekend was $30 mil. The movie cost $90 mil. Abroad, another $30 mil came in, getting us closer but not close enough. August is a long month, it’s possible other passengers will come onboard both here and in other locales.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy