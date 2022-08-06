ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bronze at best for England men’s hockey team following Australia comeback

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TK2Ax_0h7ad4yo00
Sport

England’s hopes of reaching a first Commonwealth Games men’s hockey final was ended in cruel and controversial fashion as Australia overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2.

Goals from Phil Roper, his fifth of the tournament, and skipper Zach Wallace gave England a shock 2-0 lead in Birmingham.

But Australia – who have won men’s gold every time since hockey was introduced into the Games in 1998 – levelled through Blake Govers and Jacob Anderson before Daniel Beale struck the fourth-quarter winner.

Monday’s gold medal match will be between Australia and India, while England play South Africa in the battle for bronze.

Wallace said: “You know the Aussies are going to come out and throw punches, and that was our game plan to throw punches back.

“We started hard and fast and got them running the other way. But to get over the lines in these games you’ve got to have the complete performance, and maybe a bit of inexperience told giving away a few cards.”

England were unhappy with the nature of Beale’s winner, feeling the Australian had allowed the ball to roll before a free hit was taken.

Wallace said: “The message we got at the start of the tournament was that the ball had to be stopped.

“That’s why we reviewed it. We didn’t think they made an attempt to stop it, but the video ref gave what he did so we’ve got to live with that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCERk_0h7ad4yo00
England players stand dejected following their men’s hockey semi-final defeat to Australia (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Australia, ranked number one in the world, were hot favourites to make a seventh successive Commonwealth Games final.

The Kookaburras had also won their previous five matches against England, with their last defeat coming at the 2014 Champions Trophy.

But England, ranked sixth in the world, started on the front foot and forced a series of penalty corners, the last of which produced a skirmish and David Goodfield firing wide.

Australia slowly got on top and home goalkeeper Oliver Payne stood tall to foil Govers, Aron Zalewski, and Joshua Beltz.

From the last of those chances, England launched a superb counter-attack and Roper raced onto Wallace’s pass.

The angle was tight but Roper drilled the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Johan Durst to send the capacity crowd wild.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCDhM_0h7ad4yo00
Phil Roper gave England the lead (PA) (PA Wire)

England doubled their lead four minutes into the second quarter when Nicholas Bandurak’s penalty corner hit an Australian player on the line as it was going into the goal.

Wallace stepped up to convert the free stroke, easily beating the static Durst.

Stuart Rushmere had a chance to increase the lead before Govers, having been denied by Payne at his near post, halved the deficit from a penalty corner.

Will Calnan was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes at the start of the third quarter, and England were really up against it when Thomas Sorby’s suspension saw them reduced to nine men.

Australia piled on the pressure but struggled to create clear-cut chances before a huge roar greeted Calnan’s return.

But the Kookaburras equalised through Anderson’s powerful reverse finish after he found space down the left.

The goal stood after a video referral but England refused to surrender.

Bandurak’s effort was cleared off the line by Flynn Ogilvie and the stretching Chris Griffiths fired over the top.

But Australia withstood late home pressure to leave England attempting to emulate picking up the bronze medal won in 1998, 2014 and 2018.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons. The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets. Lanning...
SPORTS
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Anderson
newschain

Dettori to team up with Verry Elleegant for Deauville debut

Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Melbourne Cup heroine Verry Elleegant on her French debut in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet later this month. The seven-year-old was partnered by top southern hemisphere rider James McDonald in nine of her 11 Group One victories for Chris Waller in Australia, with the jockey aboard for her four-length success at Flemington in the ‘race that stops the nation’.
ANIMALS
newschain

Players’ addiction to sleeping tablets concerns ‘clean’ Ryan Cresswell

Former English Football League defender Ryan Cresswell has warned of the danger of players becoming addicted to sleeping pills after it nearly claimed his life. Cresswell, whose clubs included Rotherham, Southend and Northampton, achieved 12 months of sobriety earlier this summer after a second stint at the Sporting Chance rehab clinic and his life is now on the up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Norwich progress in cup after shoot-out win over Birmingham

Norwich beat Birmingham 4-2 on penalties to make progress in the Carabao Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes at Carrow Road. Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick after Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko had their efforts saved by Angus...
WORLD
newschain

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Hockey#Commonwealth Games#Aussies#Australian
newschain

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaps praise on matchwinner Armani Little

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaped praise on Armani Little as his side made it comfortably into the second round of the Carabao Cup. Little, a summer signing from Torquay, scored a goal in each half as Rovers claimed a 2-0 win against Leyton Orient. “Armani is a great finisher...
SOCCER
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

Manchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Scott Brown enjoying a ‘fantastic ride’ after Fleetwood knock out Wigan

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was delighted that his side backed up Saturday’s win at home against Plymouth with another home success on Tuesday night after knocking Wigan out of the Carabao Cup. With those two wins, with the Wigan success secured by Ged Garner’s goal, Brown put to bed...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Richard Keogh returns to Ipswich 19 years after leaving club’s academy

Ipswich have signed experienced defender Richard Keogh from Blackpool on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee to become Town’s seventh summer arrival. Former Republic of Ireland international Keogh started his career in Ipswich’s academy before leaving for Stoke in 2003, and he told the club’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy knew a win was coming after successive league defeats

Kevin Betsy thought Crawley were worthy winners after a late goal from striker Tom Nichols gave his side a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over League One opponents Bristol Rovers. Nichols raced through to send his old club out of the competition at the first round stage for the third season in a row, stroking the ball beyond goalkeeper James Belshaw after his initial shot had been blocked.
SOCCER
newschain

Sabrina Ghayour’s harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs recipe

“This is such a simple recipe that I confess I have been making it for years and never thought to put it in one of my books,” says Sabrina Ghayour. “It’s so handy and versatile, as it can be sliced and stuffed into pitta bread or wraps and sandwiches for lunchboxes, shredded and added to salads, or used in stir-fries or rice noodle dishes. But it also pairs perfectly with steamed rice or naan in the same way tandoori chicken does. You can also marinate the chicken up to 48 hours in advance, or freeze the marinated raw chicken for use at a later date or for batch cooking.”
RECIPES
newschain

5 new books to read this week

Bestseller Florence Given is back with her first foray into fiction…. 1. Dark Music by David Lagercrantz is published in hardback by MacLehose Press, priced £20 (ebook £11.99). Available August 18. A crime thriller inspired by Sherlock Holmes, written by the author who successfully continued writing Stieg Larsson’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley eyeing cup draw with rivals Southampton

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is dreaming of facing Southampton at Fratton Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup after seeing his troops dump Championship side Cardiff out of the competition. After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute Colby Bishop scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy