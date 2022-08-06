ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

Republicans dominate San Clemente, residents value abortion

Some San Clemente officials wanted the city to become a so-called “sanctuary for life.” City Councilman Steven Knoblock issued a proposal that said “life began at conception,” and wouldn’t let a facility open if it performed abortions. The council voted 3-1 against the proposal on Saturday after pressure from residents.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
San Clemente, CA
Health
Local
California Health
San Clemente, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Voice of OC

Cho: The PACT Act is Good News for Orange County Veterans

I am happy to report some good news for the over 100,000 veterans living in Orange County. Despite some last-minute shenanigans, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act finally heads over to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Because this is the most comprehensive toxic-exposure legislation passed in our nation’s history, there is something in the bill for nearly every recent generation who served our country.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Former S.A. City Councilman Jose Solorio is running for Mayor again this November

Former Santa Ana City Councilman Jose Solorio has announced on Instagram that he will be running for Santa Ana Mayor this November. Solorio wrote “Let’s work together to tackle homelessness and rising crime, but let’s also address the root causes. We need to do both. That’s why I’m running for Mayor. I believe ‘A Brighter Future for Santa Ana’ is still possible.”
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues

Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duncan
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Local#Taliban
kcrw.com

Own a fraction of a home? Californians raise concerns

Employing what it calls “fractional ownership” for second homes, real estate startup Pacaso has left communities scrambling to regulate its model. East Hollywood used to have a tightly-knit Japanese immigrant community known as Madison/J-Flats. Boarding houses there offered people affordable rent, home-cooked meals, and community. After pressure from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of OC

Quirk-Silva: The Critical Need to Increase Public Restrooms Access in California

Bathrooms are essential to the daily lives of everyone on the planet. Moreover, as California transitions from pandemic restrictions to “learning to live with Covid,” the ability to access public restrooms and provide opportunities for proper handwashing & hygiene experiences will be a critical part of the State’s public health response. The 2022 Orange County Point in Time count, the first since the pandemic disrupted plans for the last homeless census, found 5,718 people experiencing homelessness within the County. That large number springs Mahatma Gandhi’s quote to my mind, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” Regardless of political party identification, governmental infrastructure needs to be more responsive to the problems of today before they become compounded obstacles for future generations to inherit in the coming years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
2urbangirls.com

Singer sued by law firm over unpaid legal fees

LOS ANGELES – R&B singer Tank was sued Monday by a law firm that alleges he owes it more than $265,000 for representing him in a federal copyright infringement case. McPherson LLP brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against the 46-year-old performer, whose real name is Durrell Artaze Babbs. The firm alleges breach of contract and seeks at least $265,710, plus interest. The firm is headed by Edwin McPherson, a longtime representative of many celebrities, including Sandra Bullock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Los Angeles hospitality workers react to proposal that would require hotels to offer up vacant rooms to homeless people

Hotel workers, some of whom have experienced homelessness themselves in recent years, shared their input Friday on a controversial ordinance that would require Los Angeles hotels to rent vacant rooms to homeless people through a voucher program. The proposed initiative, titled the “Responsible Hotel Ordinance,” is backed by the hospitality...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy