It's been over 20-years and Set It Off remains a definitive movie for Black actresses. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the 1996 film is about four women who decide to rob a bank due to their financial hardships. This feature is also a benchmark in the careers of Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise. This isn't to say that these women haven't gone on to star in bigger and better projects. The 1996 film, though, helped skyrocket their careers. It was such a defining drama that allowed these actresses to showcase each their of ranges by playing archetypes that had up to this point mainly been played by men. Usually, a Black actress was set in the role of the protagonist's love interest. Now, that's not to say that diverse female roles for Black actresses didn't exist before 1996, as movies like The Color Purple, Crooklyn, or even Sister Act explored female characters with range.

