We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August 2022
August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.
‘Fall’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Fear is one of the strongest emotions we have, but perhaps not as strong as the will to survive. That’s why survival thrillers and dramas do so well among fans, and critics too. Lionsgate's upcoming release, Fall, joins that long list of some of the epic, award-winning, and popular survival movies that Hollywood has made in the last few decades.
'John Wick 4' Director Chad Stahelski Reveals How 'Speed Racer' Shaped Him as a Filmmaker
Ask any movie buff about 2008’s Speed Racer, and you’re bound to hear the words “masterpiece,” “ahead of its time,” “live-action manga,” and much more praise directed at the blockbuster movie. Inspired by the 1960s Japanese anime, the movie was adapted by visionary sibling directors Lilly and Lana Wachowski and pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. Jonh Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was there to witness it all, and now he talks exclusively to Collider about his experience on set.
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Shut Down Rumors of Leaked Script Pages
The Stranger Things writers used one of the show’s official Twitter accounts to warn fans about scammers selling supposedly leaked Season 4 script pages. In the last couple of days, pages of supposed scripts from Season 4 of Stranger Things circulated on social media, with notes that alter the meaning of the original scenes. However, as the series’ writers now underlined, these pages are actually fake, created to scam eager fans into paying hundreds of dollars to find clues about Stranger Things’ future.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Review: This Teen Rom-Com Is Better Than Ever
Everyone's favorite teen rom-com narrated by John McEnroe is back, and dare I say, better than ever. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever picks up right where we left our heroine, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), actually living her dream of dating the hottest guy at Sherman Oaks High, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).
‘Book Of Marlon’ Series From Marlon Wayans In Development at Starz
Marlon Wayans’ new comedy Book of Marlon has found a new home. Previously commissioned at HBO Max, the comedy inspired by the actor and comedian’s life and career will now be developed at Starz, the network has announced. The move comes on the heels of the structural changes happening at the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros, which merged with Discovery earlier this year. David Zaslav’s new regime has made sweeping changes at the studio resulting in the cancellation of various shows and movies.
'Jurassic World Dominion' Clip Takes Audiences Behind the Scenes of Claire's Big Action Sequence [Exclusive]
In case you haven’t had enough of an exciting summer, Universal Pictures is here to round out the season by bringing your favorite dinosaurs home with you. The studio has announced that Jurassic World Dominion, the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, is coming to home release very, very soon, and Collider is excited to premiere a clip from one of the bonus features available when the film hits Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on August 16.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in August 2022
August is another big month for Netflix TV shows. There are some marquee Netflix originals we will say hello to, one beloved show we will have to say goodbye to as well as new seasons from other networks finally available to stream. There are plenty of places to get lost whether it’s in a fantasy world, a So-Cal high school, or a tent in the middle of London, Netflix has a bunch of options to take your mind off the real world for a few hours. Here are 7 of your best options coming up in August.
5 'Star Wars' Series On Disney+ With Diverse Leads
The Mandalorian in 2019 shattered glass ceilings in the Star Wars Universe with its compelling new stand-alone characters and the first racially diverse lead role in the series, played by Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal now hands the baton to Mexican actor-director Diego Luna, who stars in Andor, the Disney+ series that launches next month and delves into the backstory of Cassian Andor, from Rogue One.
'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Edition Adds 14-Minutes of Epic Footage
It's time to get prehistoric because Jurassic World Dominion is headed to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray next week with a dino-sized Extended Edition. It's clear that Universal spared no expense in crafting the home release of Jurassic World Dominion with an extended version of the movie that features 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an alternate opening, as well as ton of new bonus features including the Battle at Big Rock short film directed by franchise director Colin Trevorrow, an exploration of the film's VFX, footage from the final night of filming, and several new behind the scenes featurettes.
Why 'Set It Off' Was Such a Defining Film For Black Actresses
It's been over 20-years and Set It Off remains a definitive movie for Black actresses. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the 1996 film is about four women who decide to rob a bank due to their financial hardships. This feature is also a benchmark in the careers of Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise. This isn't to say that these women haven't gone on to star in bigger and better projects. The 1996 film, though, helped skyrocket their careers. It was such a defining drama that allowed these actresses to showcase each their of ranges by playing archetypes that had up to this point mainly been played by men. Usually, a Black actress was set in the role of the protagonist's love interest. Now, that's not to say that diverse female roles for Black actresses didn't exist before 1996, as movies like The Color Purple, Crooklyn, or even Sister Act explored female characters with range.
The 10 Highest-Grossing Screenwriters at the Worldwide Box Office
It isn't uncommon to talk about the highest-grossing movies of all time or even the highest-grossing actors or directors, but the importance of screenwriters can often go overlooked. Their stories are a big part of what brings audiences to pay for movie theater tickets, and it deserves to be recognized as such.
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
The 10 Highest-Rated TV Episodes on IMDb
A good episode of television can be a way of telling stories as thrilling and absorbing as any other. Great episodes are usually grand events where the show's narrative reaches a pinnacle, making them memorable to fans of the show and creating a cultural legacy. FromBreaking BadtoAttack on Titan, only...
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
