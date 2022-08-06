PHOTOS: Food, fun and fellowship mark Dougherty Schools' pep rally heading into new school year

Read full article on original website
Albany kids event raises money for school supplies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s always nice to hear about good things happening in the Good Life City. One Albany business is trying to end gun violence in the city by hosting an event where kids can just have fun. “I like this, and I thank them for doing...
Darton Health Professions Foundation awards $61,000 in scholarships
ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester. “This round, we received excellent applications from students who were academically astute and presented a wide range of financial needs,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “More than 165 applicants applied for our named, endowed and need-based scholarships, and we switched to a new application portal that reduced the duplication of applying for multiple scholarships. This new system made it easier to upload supporting documentation, and it was a great process.”
Dougherty County Schools' second outdoor pep rally a hit with system employees
ALBANY — After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug. For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school...
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
Downtown Americus: A great place to dine
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?. Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. World famous chili dogs, gyros,...
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia
THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
National Night Out to provide free school supplies, back to school food, fun
ALBANY — National Night Out is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and the annual event in which area law enforcement agencies hand out bookbags and school supplies looks to be bigger and better in 2022. About 2,000 attendees were on hand for the last National Night...
Albany State receives $1.3 million education grant
ALBANY — The Albany State University Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The university will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide...
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: QB Thomas Ray does it all at Deerfield-Windsor
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor senior Thomas Ray does it all.
Registration open for next Government 101 cohort
ALBANY — The registration form for the next city of Albany Government 101 class went live at 10 a.m. Monday. The Government 101 program launched earlier this year as a way to give people a chance to meet city of Albany leaders and learn about how the city government and departments operate. To give participants a more one-on-one experience with the Government 101 presenters, the class is limited to 20 participants per course.
Take the good with the bad
ALBANY -- Every outing for celebrated photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer is an adventure. To wit: Last week I was out with a friend, who is a specialist in fungi and worked for the USDA and FDA for over 30 years, and we spent four hours in the woods where I had the good fortune to learn about mushrooms and photograph several species. In addition to all the photos and a great experience, I learned after some hours that I had come down with the worst case of chigger bites I have had in my entire life. I don't think the readership of The Albany Herald would enjoy photos of chigger bites, so I am sending along instead a photo of a beautiful skink we encountered in the woods.
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Chris Martin works his way into top quarterback
LEESBURG — Before the football season began last year, Chris Martin was battling with a teammate for the starting job.
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
Widening of Nottingham Way to start Sunday
ALBANY — Jim Boyd Construction will start the paving phase of the Nottingham Way widening project for the new Aldi store development on Sunday. During the construction, either the two outside lanes or the two inside lanes of Nottingham Way from Ledo Road to the movie theater entrance will be closed at a time.
PREP FOOTBALL NOTES: Dougherty's Stantavious Smith commits to Florida Atlantic
ALBANY — Relationships matter in college football recruiting. Dougherty defensive star Stantavious Smith announced on Twitter Sunday night that he will play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He spurned offers from huge football programs such as Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more because of the relationship with FAU defensive line coach Kevin Patrick. He's been to Boca Raton, but Smith hasn't had an official visit to FAU, yet.
BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany
Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
E. Broad construction to cause traffic delay Wednesday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be working on a busy Albany road starting Wednesday morning, according to the city. At 8 a.m., crews will work to clear a ditch at 1537 E. Broad Avenue and will also block off the westbound lane of the area. The city said while the blocked area will not stop westbound traffic, it will cause delays and drivers may want to consider an alternate route when traveling.
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
