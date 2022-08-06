Read full article on original website
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J Hansen
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana BelcherSacramento, CA
CHP looking for vehicle involved in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Police have identified the vehicle they believe is connected to a deadly Saturday hit-and-run involving a 56-year-old woman. According to California Highway Patrol – East Sacramento, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Greenback Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday. The woman was hit...
CHP searches for car in deadly Orangevale hit-and-run
ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol asked the public on Tuesday for help in searching for a car involved in a crash that killed a 56-year-old woman. CHP said a driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing Greenback Lane, near Walnut Avenue, on Saturday just after 10 p.m in Orangevale. The driver did […]
Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise
Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
police1.com
Jury rejects claim against Calif. police after wrong-way driver on meth died during arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento jury on Thursday rejected claims that Elk Grove police were responsible for the 2016 death of motorist Daniel Landeros, finding that officers had not used excessive or unreasonable force when they handcuffed him and held him to the ground after he was involved in a traffic crash while on methamphetamine.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop
A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
L.A. Weekly
Man Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, a 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a semi-truck collision on Florin Road. The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 6th Parkway on July 28th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For...
Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
KCRA.com
Family of 20-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova party shooting reacts: 'He was just so sweet'
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
15-year-old driver flees from deputy in North Lake Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old sped away from a deputy after being stopped on Aug. 3. The sheriff’s office said the deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 28 around 11 p.m. in North Lake Tahoe. After the deputy got out of the car, the driver sped […]
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman killed in Orangevale hit-and-run crash as loving mother, grandmother
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
Firefighters battling commercial structure fire in Mather area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial structure in the Mather area late Tuesday morning. The scene was along the 3600 block of Lemay Street.Smoke could be seen coming from inside the building.Crews had the flames put out a little after noon. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Roseville police arrest 4 after robberies targeting retail stores
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, four males stole over $1,900 worth of merchandise from retail stores in Roseville. According to the Facebook post, the men first entered a retail store in the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard and stole over $950 worth of merchandise. They then left the store and approximately 20 minutes later […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 5-7, 2022
Location: 7100 block of Elk Grove Blvd. Suspect: MUNYER, SKYA (WFA, 21, ARRESTED) Suspect: SANDHAR, MANKIRAT (OMA, 26, ARRESTED) Charges: PC 243 (E)(1), 245 (A)(4) Suspect: HEDRICK, MATTHEW (WMA, 44, ARRESTED) PC 243 (E) (1) BATTERY AGAINST PERSON W/PREVIOUS DATING RELATIONSHIP. PC 245 (A) (4) Assault to commit great bodily...
Two adults dead and two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m. Fire crews […]
