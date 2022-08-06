ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire

By Caitlin Richards, Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out.

Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending to the damage and investigating the cause.

WNCT’s Caitlin Richards spoke to the family, who said they rushed out of the home after a man ran to the door knocking and saying their home was on fire.

There was no word on what caused it.

