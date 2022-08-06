ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Sam Bayiokos
3d ago

Good, You need to provide plastic bags.You guys give plastic bags for fruits, potatoes, vegetables etc to convenience yourselves, too us you give the nothing to convenience us!!

steven kearney
3d ago

over legislation is the downfall of all the great empires. we are headed in that direction

exwldr
3d ago

Make the Recycled Bag's more Affordable and Better Made and people Will use them. They not much better than the Free plastic junk bag's you outlawed. People are Cash Strapped enough with Inflation and Basic Food costs Now you Wonder why they're taking shopping basket's ! 😂🤣😅😜

NBC Philadelphia

Toys R Us Starts Opening Outposts in Macy's Stores. Find Out Where in NJ

Geoffrey the Giraffe is making a comeback. Toys R Us is returning to in-person retail this year after the company filed for bankruptcy back in 2017. Macy's will be opening Toys R Us stores inside its U.S. locations -- including six in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania -- just in time for the 2022 holiday season, according to a news release from the company.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
therealdeal.com

North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

NJ Attorney Among Tourists Scammed $500+ By Notorious Restaurant In Mykonos: Report

A New Jersey attorney and her husband were apparently the latest victims of a notorious Greek restaurant making headlines for scamming tourists, The Sun reports. Theodora McCormick, who works for a firm based in Princeton and Newark, stopped by DK Oyster in Mykonos where she and her husband were charged a whopping £460 — nearly $557 — for two beers, two cocktails and oysters, the outlet said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
