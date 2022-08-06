Read full article on original website
Thiago Santos releases statement following loss to Jamahal Hill
The UFC on ESPN 40 headliner did not go as planned for Thiago Santos, but the former light heavyweight title challenger is maintaining a positive outlook. Santos fell to Jamahal Hill via fourth-round technical knockout on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “Marreta” had his moments, including a fourth round where he landed five of his six takedowns. That effort drained his stamina, however, and Hill was able to pour it on for the finish in Round 4. The bout was ultimately received “Fight of the Night” honors from promotion officials.
UFC rebooks Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya for Oct. 1 event
Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya has been rescheduled for October. Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) meets Yahya (28-10-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC) at a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 1, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location. Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after...
MMAmania.com
Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
Anthony Smith discusses his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277: “He wasn’t as good as I expected him to be”
Anthony Smith suffered a critical loss at the hands of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. The former light heavyweight title challenger also endured a brutal injury in the form of a broken ankle. Smith, who burst on to the scene in 2018, has fought some of the...
MMAmania.com
Sam Alvey set to have jaw wired shut after disastrous UFC Vegas 59 loss
With his latest defeat at UFC Vegas 59 last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sam Alvey leaves “Sin City” with a record-setting 0-8-1 winless streak, no UFC contract, and a broken jaw. In an earlier video, Alvey suspected the worst he was looking at...
Best social media reactions to Bo Nickal’s UFC incredible debut
Former Penn State wrestler and national champion Bo Nickal made his UFC debut Tueday night as part of the Dana White Contender Series. The Contender Series serves as a proving ground of sorts for up-and-coming talent in the sport of MMA and Nickal proved he deserved to be there. Heading into the event, Nickal was 1-0 as a professional but his lengthy combat sports career in wrestling had him ready for the bright lights in Las Vegas. After winning a national championship in Madison Square Garden, not much could faze the young MMA prodigy. He made quick work of his opponent taking him down and submitting him n just 63 seconds and the entire sport of MMA took notice. Ariel Helwani, MMA Fightinghttps://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1557189785646686208Greg Pickel, Penn State On3https://twitter.com/GregPickel/status/1557190105709920259 Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC Commentatorhttps://twitter.com/BrendanFitzTV/status/1557189766256345090Henry Cejudo, UFC Multi-Division Champion and Olympic Gold Medalisthttps://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1557188025913774081Nolan King, MMA Junkiehttps://twitter.com/mma_kings/status/1557189703941689346 Marc Raimondi, ESPNhttps://twitter.com/marcraimondi/status/1557191798241386496Luke Thomas, CBS and Showtime Sportshttps://twitter.com/lthomasnews/status/1557189737617793029Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Endhttps://twitter.com/CrosbyMaxx/status/1557189714628644864Chamatkar Sandhu, BT Sporthttps://twitter.com/SandhuMMA/status/155719011487446630611
Triple H: NIL Deals Give Us The Opportunity To Attempt To Create The Next Conor McGregor
Triple H praises the value of NIL deals. The world of sports changed forever in July 2021 when the National Collegiate Athletic Association ruled that student athletes were allowed to begin profiting on their name, image, and likeness. WWE quickly followed up on that move, as they launched a NIL program only five months after the new rule went into place.
NFL・
Bo Nickal dominates UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series
Bo Nickal wasn’t getting paid by the hour on the Dana White Contender Series and because of that he made quick work of his opponent. Zach Borrego was undefeated in his MMA career just as Bo Nickal was in his, however the difference in skill level was a world’s difference. Nickal, who was 1-0 as a professional heading into tonight, started the bout going for a quick takedown. He got Borrego down and went for a quick neck crank but he fought out of it and got back to the feet. Nickal went for another quick takedown against the cage and...
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Set For October In London
Former IBO super-middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Jr. and undefeated welterweight prospect, Conor Benn, are set to reignite one of British boxing's legendary rivalries when they clash this fall. The Sun Sports' Chisanga Malata reported back in July that a matchup between Eubank Jr. and Benn was in the works, with...
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/9): Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Athena And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/9) Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade defeated Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore. The Best Friends (with Danhausen) defeated Rohit Raju & Ben Jones. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake) Marina Shafir & Nyla...
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Bobby Lashley Says He Was Approached About Potentially Boxing Mike Tyson In Madison Square Garden
Bobby Lashley says there was a feeling-out process for a potential boxing match between himself and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson. Bobby Lashley loves to be challenged. After accomplishing a great deal in professional wrestling, Lashley tried his hand at MMA, where he would also see success in Bellator. Now fully devoted to WWE, Bobby Lashley is challenging himself by continuing to prove that despite getting older, he has never been better.
Thiago Santos has 'no shame' in UFC on ESPN 40 loss: 'Just a bad night at the office'
Thiago Santos refuses to be overly harsh on himself after another difficult loss in the UFC on ESPN 40 main event. Santos (22-11 MMA, 14-10 UFC) suffered his fifth loss in his past six fights on Saturday when he succumbed to a fourth-round TKO loss against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a back-and-forth fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The bout received Fight of the Night honors, but ultimately “Marreta” didn’t get the result he wanted.
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
Dolph Ziggler Comments On When He'll Stop Wrestling
Dolph Ziggler isn't slowing down anytime soon. Ziggler has been signed to WWE since 2004 and has been a staple on WWE television ever since. Ziggler started as a member of the Spirit Squad and has gone on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title, NXT Title, Intercontinental Title, and many more.
Street Fight With Major Stakes, North American Title Match, And More Added To NXT Heatwave On 8/16
NXT Heatwave is shaping up nicely. Joining the WWE NXT men's and women's title matches, another championship match, and several grudge matches have been added to the August 16 television special. First, Giovanni Vinci, feeling robbed of his North American Championship match by Nathan Frazer, officially challenged Carmelo Hayes to...
Alex Hammerstone To Defend MLW World Heavyweight Title At MLW Super Series
Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in an interpromotional match at MLW's debut in Atlanta. Major League Wrestling has officially announced that Lucha Libre AAA representative Bandido will challenge for the gold. Shortly before the announcement of the title match, MLW confirmed that AAA will participate in...
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
