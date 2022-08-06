Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Blasting to close road Tuesday
Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line could face delays due to construction Tuesday. Beginning at noon Tuesday, August 9, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations. These closures will take place at the same time each day, Tuesday, August 9 through Friday, August 12.
Part of Wise County near Pound under a boil water advisory after water line break
A major water line break in the Indian Creek are of Pound, Virginia has led to a boil water advisory being issued for customers in the Indian Creek and U.S. 23 areas of Pound. A notice on the Wise County Public Service Authority website Monday morning said crews were working to restore water service. This is the second major water line break for the area in past two weeks. A water line broke Thursday, July 28, the same day the area was hit by flooding after heavy rain.
Bristol station for beach music lovers is a hit
A Bristol, Tennessee-based internet radio station, Beach Wave Radio is in the process of introducing beach music to the Birthplace of Country Music. Ben Morris, one of the three founders and DJs of Beach Wave Radio, proclaimed that there is more to Bristol, Tennessee, than country music. There is also rhythm and blues, and with it comes beach music.
Town Council approves project to control Main Street flooding
Abingdon’s Town Council approved engineering studies to relieve flooding on Main Street during Monday’s meeting. The council aims to reduce the flooding at Town Creek’s crossing on East Main Street by the end of 2024. The improvements will involve installing a new culvert. “It’s a much needed...
Cronkhite named new economic development director for Dickenson County
Dana Cronkhite has been name the new director of economic development of Dickenson County. The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted to name the Dickenson County native, top the position last Thursday. “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to represent Dickenson County in this position. We have...
Kingsport resident charged in stabbing incident
A Kingsport man is in custody following a stabbing during a domestic situation Saturday. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the suspect in the stabbing, Ethan Blake Cayce, 19, of Anco Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, walking nearby following the incident. Cayce was arrested...
New coach Ginn sees no reason why Marion can’t be successful on gridiron
MARION, Va. – Marion won just one football game last season en route to its fourth straight losing record. But new head coach Jack Ginn sees reason for optimism with the Scarlet Hurricanes. “I don’t know what’s stopping you from being successful here,” Ginn said. “I’ve yet to see...
Rife to lead Richlands after surprise change
RICHLANDS, Va. Richlands basketball is going back to the future. Tom Rife, who was highly successful as the girls and boys basketball coach in the 1980s and ‘90s is back as a girls coach. Rife was appointed at the Monday school board meeting to succeed Aaron Lowe, the head...
Stockner receives ballet scholarship
Virginia Stockner, senior company member of the Bristol Ballet, is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Teresangela Schiano Memorial Scholarship. Stockner, 16, is a homeschool student who also takes classes at Virginia Highlands Community College. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old. Her first role with Bristol Ballet was a butterfly in the 2010 spring performance, and she has performed in such shows as Mulan, Wizard of Oz, and Alice in Wonderland with the ballet. Some of her favorite roles with Bristol Ballet include Russian, Snow, Marzipan, and Party Girl in the Nutcracker.
Familiar face chosen as Northeast State's new leader
Northeast State Community College has a familiar face as its new president. The Tennessee Board of Regents held a special meeting Monday where the board voted unanimously, to appoint Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord as the new president of Northeast State Community College. The Tennessee...
Jonesborough man charged with aggravated assault
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of brandishing a knife at two residences and creating a disturbance at Washington College Academy Monday. According to a press release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Braden Autrey, 24, of Jonesborough,Tennessee was charged with two counts...
BRIEFS: UVa-Wise seventh, E&H 11th in SAC football poll; Kingsport wins Appy League title
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was pegged for a seventh-place finish and Emory & Henry was predicted for an 11th-place showing in the preseason football coaches poll for the 12-team South Atlantic Conference. Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate took the top three spots. UVa-Wise went 5-6 last season,...
Chris Hutton promoted to boys head basketball coach at Abingdon
Chris Hutton has been on the bench for the Abingdon High School boys basketball team as an assistant coach for the last seven years and now he’s taking over the top spot. Hutton has been promoted to head coach of the Falcons and replaces Aaron Williams, who stepped down in July after three seasons at the helm.
Drug Court provides a new beginning
BRISTOL, Va. – Karina Jaureguri appeared in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court Tuesday – not to face or be sentenced to a criminal charge – but as the latest graduate of the city’s drug court. The ceremony came complete with a diploma and expressions of encouragement from...
