numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
FOX Sports
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
Yardbarker
Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis sitting Tuesday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis is being replaced at third base by Tommy La Stella versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 226 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Angels' Steven Duggar batting ninth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duggar will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Magneuris Sierra moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Ildemaro Vargas batting ninth for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vargas will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vargas for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Chris Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
