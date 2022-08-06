ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Angels' Steven Duggar batting ninth on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duggar will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Magneuris Sierra moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gosselin will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jose Rojas starting at third base. Rojas will bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will catch for right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 5.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Magneuris Sierra sitting for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sierra will move to the bench on Tuesday with Steven Duggar starting in center field. Duggar will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Jake Lamb batting fourth on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lamb will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.6 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Allen will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Tucupita Marcano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 9.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.2 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wynns for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Chris Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA

