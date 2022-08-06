Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Angels' Steven Duggar batting ninth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duggar will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Magneuris Sierra moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gosselin will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jose Rojas starting at third base. Rojas will bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will catch for right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 5.8...
numberfire.com
Magneuris Sierra sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sierra will move to the bench on Tuesday with Steven Duggar starting in center field. Duggar will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Jake Lamb batting fourth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lamb will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Allen will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Tucupita Marcano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 9.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wynns for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Chris Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel points...
