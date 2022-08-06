ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
QUEENS, NY
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Sports
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mitch White
Byron Buxton
numberfire.com

Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will catch for right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 5.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Outfielder#The Toronto Blue Jays#Rbi
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns starting Tuesday night for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wynns for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Cooper batting second for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cooper will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Jake Lamb batting fourth on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lamb will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.6 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gosselin will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jose Rojas starting at third base. Rojas will bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3...
ANAHEIM, CA
Minnesota Twins
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Angels' Steven Duggar batting ninth on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duggar will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Magneuris Sierra moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.2 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA

