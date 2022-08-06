ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton boss Frank Lampard targets £15m transfer swoop for Rennes powerhouse Serhou Guirassy

By Alan Nixon
 3 days ago

EVERTON boss Frank Lampard wants Rennes hitman Serhou Guirassy to give his side more attacking muscle.

Lampard has tracked the powerful forward, 26, since he starred against his Chelsea team in the Champions League two years ago.

Everton are lining up a move for Rennes striker Serhou Guirassy Credit: Getty

Guirassy is available for around £15million and that may work for Everton.

The Toffees want to agree a deal that also works within their budget.

They could buy Guirassy or take him on loan with a guaranteed purchase if he does well and they stay up.

Rennes are open to the sale after lining up a replacement for Guirassy, who scored ten goals last term.

Everton are also interested in Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque, whose style looks perfect for the Prem.

But Wolves are making a more serious move for the 6ft 6in Ajorque.

Wolves have opened with a low opening bid plus extras worth about £10m but will have to DOUBLE that number.

Ajorque, 28, shone against Liverpool in a friendly last weekend and is priced around £18m.

But Wolves want him for less to cover for Raul Jimenez.

His injury has increased pressure on Wolves to land a forward.

However, Strasbourg hope to have an auction on their hands.

